What will be the biggest milestone or news for the autonomous vehicles industry in 2022?

By Kevin McAllister
protocol.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood afternoon! As we alluded to last Thursday, we'll now be in your inbox on both Tuesdays and Thursdays. In today's edition, we asked the experts to think about the future of autonomous vehicles. The path to their development and adoption hasn't been as linear as some of the early sweeping...

www.protocol.com

InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CARS
Benzinga

Nuro Unveils 3rd-Gen Autonomous Delivery Vehicle, Expands Partnership with Kroger

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nuro, the autonomous vehicle maker focused on transporting goods rather than passengers, on Wednesday revealed its third-generation, fully electric driverless vehicle, simply called Nuro. The Mountain View, California-based company also announced that it will roll out the vehicle in Houston as part of an expansion of its partnership with nationwide grocer Kroger, with plans to scale its autonomous delivery service to millions of Americans nationwide.
ECONOMY
The Verge

General Motors claims it will sell autonomous vehicles to consumers by ‘middle of decade’

General Motors is going to sell fully autonomous vehicles to regular people by the middle of the decade, the company’s CEO Mary Barra declared during her speech at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show. It was a bold claim that is sure to cause waves in the auto industry, especially as it continues to grapple with its own over-inflated expectations about the future of driverless cars.
ECONOMY
ngtnews.com

Kroger, Nuro Debut New Autonomous Vehicles for Grocery Delivery Service

The Kroger Co. and Nuro are expanding their collaboration with the introduction of Nuro’s third-generation autonomous delivery vehicle. In 2018, the grocery retailer and the autonomous vehicle company announced a partnership to deliver fresh groceries with all-electric, autonomous vehicles. “Our expanded collaboration with Nuro supports Kroger’s commitment to provide...
HOUSTON, TX
just-auto.com

BYD working with Nuro on autonomous EV delivery vehicle

BYD has announced a partnership with autonomous vehicle company Nuro to begin producing the company’s third generation electric autonomous delivery vehicle. “The partnership is expected to scale Nuro’s more affordable, eco-friendly, and convenient services to millions of people across the country,” a statement said. “BYD will leverage...
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Ambarella launches 16-core CV3 AI chip for autonomous vehicles

Ambarella launched its latest CV3 AI domain controller family to power autonomous vehicles. The Santa Clara, California-based maker of AI chips made the announcement at the CES 2022 tech trade event in Las Vegas. The chip family is another addition to the scalable, power-efficient CVflow family of system-on-chips for the...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Shropshire Star

Volvo to conduct unsupervised autonomous vehicles tests this year

New technology will be debuted later this year. Volvo will conduct unsupervised trials of its autonomous driving technology later this year while debuting a new electric SUV flagship. Currently, Volvo is testing autonomous driving systems in its native Sweden while collecting data across Europe and the US. By the middle...
CARS
Jalopnik

Volvo To Start Selling Its First Autonomous Vehicle This Year

In collaboration with Luminar Technologies, Volvo announced an autonomous driving system called Ride Pilot on Wednesday at the Consumer Electronics Show. Volvo customers in California will have access to Ride Pilot as a subscription service at some point after 2022. Based on comments made by Volvo’s Chief Technologies Officer Henrik...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Autonomous Trucking Can Alleviate Shipping Delays and Industry Concerns

Imagine, if you can, a truck driver who doesn’t sleep but never gets tired. Or a logistics system where the freight driver can run 24/7 without taking a break. The American trucking industry is an essential economic engine and employer. With the help of autonomous technology, the trucking industry can produce better outcomes for consumers, logistics systems and pedestrian vehicles. In an autonomous future, trucking can be safer and more efficient, but reaching this goal will take concerted effort and leadership from developers and regulators.
INDUSTRY
Coinspeaker

Tesla Records Milestone Vehicle Deliveries in 2021 Fiscal Year

The impressive performance was recorded as Tesla had to make adjustments to some key parts of the vehicle production to accommodate for the chip shortage that is currently plaguing the manufacturing world. American electric vehicle production firm, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has shared the report of its vehicle deliveries in...
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

New Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Wants To Ship The Entire Store

Fully autonomous vehicles won’t become a mainstream reality anytime soon. However, they do have the power to truly transform life for many people when they do arrive. These technologies can provide mobility to people who have struggled to obtain it before, and that’s good progress. But the technology will also take over more mundane aspects of day-to-day life, like package delivery.
CARS
automotiveworld.com

Black box data could prove lynchpin to autonomous vehicle success

There has been considerable hype over the last few years about fully autonomous vehicles merging onto the roads, but the reality is that this still remains a way off from being realised. Electric and autonomous vehicles were once thought of as a dual phenomenon but their paths have since diverged: electric car sales are on the rise while autonomous technology has slowed, in large part due to the pandemic.
CARS
Mercury News

Larry Magid: Electric and autonomous vehicles showcase at CES

For many years, I spent the first week of January in Las Vegas at the giant Consumer Electronics Show but this year, I’m covering it from home. The show did go on, and some people and companies decided to attend in person, but like many journalists who cover CES, I wasn’t willing to risk exposure to omicron. Many exhibitors also skipped sending.
LAS VEGAS, NV
GeekyGadgets

NVIDIA and Deloitte partner to aid autonomous vehicle development

At CES this week NVIDIA and Deloitte have unveiled a collaboration to help developers overcome the biggest problems when developing autonomous vehicle systems. The Deloitte consulting firm and ” at the forefront of AI innovation, services and research, including AV development”, is partnering with NVIDIA to offer a range of services for data generation, collection, ingestion, curation, labeling and deep neural network (DNN) training with NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD.
BUSINESS
Gadget Flow

Udelv Transporter autonomous delivery vehicle delivers goods at a precise time & location

Save time and money with the Udelv Transporter autonomous delivery vehicle. Replacing human delivery drivers, this smart vehicle delivers goods to customers at a precise time and location. Able to travel on highways and carry 2,000 lbs of payload, it can improve your business’s logistics. In fact, it can reach speeds of up to 70 mph on highways. Moreover, this autonomous delivery vehicle adopts an intelligent Deliver-as-a-Service digital platform with end-to-end trip planning, booking, and routing for up to 80 stops per run. The Udelv Transporter boasts an ultra-low latency system that monitors performance at all times for maximum safety on the roads. All the while, the adaptive shelving and IRIS opening maximizes internal storage. Overall, the AI-based software analyzes and solves client needs, services such as charging station availability, and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mining-technology.com

Autonomous exploration: the potential for drones in the mining industry

Drone technology has the potential to be one of the most disruptive in the mining industry, especially as prices fall. Of all the buzzwords in the mining industry, “drones” and “automation” are among the most prevalent, and with good reason. The latter has seen extensive interest from actors across the mining industry, with Australia in particular emerging as an epicentre of autonomous technology and research, while the potential for mapping and information-gathering of the former is an attractive proposition for miners who are forced to search farther afield for mineral deposits to meet the world’s insatiable appetite for commodities.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Serve Robotics Achieves Autonomous Robo-Delivery Milestone

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. In an industry milestone, Bay Area-based autonomous sidewalk delivery company Serve Robotics announced Thursday that it had completed the first-ever commercial deliveries using autonomous vehicles that require zero human intervention.
TECHNOLOGY
UPI News

Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast to launch autonomous vehicles

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast plans to launch autonomous vehicles this year and next, the company told UPI News Korea. VinFest displayed five models last week during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, including the VF8, which would start at $41,000, and the VF9 at $56,000. Those models are expected to roll out this year.
CARS
TechCrunch

Magna acquires tech, hires engineers of autonomous vehicle startup Optimus Ride

Optimus Ride CEO Sean Harrington will not make the jump over to Magna and the AV startup will cease its operations. Magna aims to leverage the tech and expertise from Optimus Ride to beef up its efforts in advanced driver assistance systems — technology that is in high demand. Magna has been keen to build out its ADAS offerings; last year the company tried to acquire Swedish automotive tech company Veoneer, but was nudged out by Qualcomm. Veoneer’s Arriver tech — an advanced driver assistance system stack that includes sensors and software — was sold to Qualcomm, while the Swedish company’s other Tier 1 supplier businesses were retained by investment group SSW Partners.
MAGNA, UT

