What will be the biggest milestone or news for the autonomous vehicles industry in 2022?

Save time and money with the Udelv Transporter autonomous delivery vehicle. Replacing human delivery drivers, this smart vehicle delivers goods to customers at a precise time and location. Able to travel on highways and carry 2,000 lbs of payload, it can improve your business’s logistics. In fact, it can reach speeds of up to 70 mph on highways. Moreover, this autonomous delivery vehicle adopts an intelligent Deliver-as-a-Service digital platform with end-to-end trip planning, booking, and routing for up to 80 stops per run. The Udelv Transporter boasts an ultra-low latency system that monitors performance at all times for maximum safety on the roads. All the while, the adaptive shelving and IRIS opening maximizes internal storage. Overall, the AI-based software analyzes and solves client needs, services such as charging station availability, and more.
Comments / 0