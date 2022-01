LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Atos (ATOS.PA) Chief Executive Rodolphe Belmer is getting off to a bad start in his new job. Shares in the French IT company plunged as much as 17% on Monday morning after Belmer, who joined the company a week ago, said it would miss projections for revenue growth and margins in 2021. The 3.5 billion euro company now expects operating profit to be 4% of sales, down from a 6% target. Free cash flow which was previously supposed to be “positive” will now be negative 420 million euros. Atos blamed delays on projects and additional costs on a 15-year contract signed in 2018.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO