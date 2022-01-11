ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Slovenia reports record 5,164 new covid-19 cases, 52% up from a week ago

Cover picture for the articleSARAJEVO (Reuters) – Slovenia reported a record 5,164 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday,...

Mexico posts fresh daily record for new coronavirus cases

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico on Friday posted a record 44,293 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total number of infections to 4,302,069, Health Ministry data showed. The previous record was set on Wednesday, when 44,187 new infections were recorded. Mexico also reported 195 more confirmed COVID-19 deaths...
Hungary reports 9,216 new COVID-19 cases, up from 7,883 on Wednesday

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s daily tally of new COVID-19 infections jumped to 9,216 on Thursday from 7,883 reported on Wednesday, but the number of patients treated in hospital declined, the government said. The government said the new Omicron variant “was spreading fast”, fuelling new infections, but by taking...
German economy grew 2.7% in 2021 after plunge of 4.6% in 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German economy grew 2.7% in 2021 after plunging 4.6% in the first coronavirus crisis year, data showed on Friday, as microchip shortages hurt the car industry and further COVID restrictions slowed down the recovery of Europe’s largest economy. The preliminary estimate published by Germany’s...
Britain’s Next cuts sick pay for unvaccinated staff forced to self-isolate

LONDON (Reuters) – British fashion retailer Next has cut sick pay for unvaccinated staff who must self-isolate due to exposure to COVID-19, it said on Thursday. “It’s highly emotive but we have to balance the needs of the business with those of workers and shareholders,” said a spokesperson for the group.
Berlin might drop opposition to EU plans for women’s quota on company boards

BERLIN (Reuters) – The new German government is taking a fresh look at EU efforts to introduce a quota for women on company boards, a spokesman said on Thursday, raising the chances that European legislation that has been stalled since 2012 may finally be unblocked. European Commission President Ursula...
UK coronavirus cases ‘plateauing’ and giving ’cause for optimism’, experts say

Coronavirus cases appear to be “plateauing” in parts of the UK, a Government health advisor has said.Dr Susan Hopkins, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) chief medical adviser, said London the South East and East of England were seeing the number of infections flatten.Her comments came as other experts said they were optimistic about the coronavirus situation, while the Welsh Government began to ease restrictions.Dr Hopkins told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme cases were still relatively high, with one in 15 people in England infected and one in 20 elsewhere in the UK, but that there was a “slow...
COVID program delivers 1 billion doses to poorer countries

The World Health Organization said Sunday that a U.N.-backed program shipping coronavirus vaccines to many poor countries has now delivered 1 billion doses, but that milestone “is only a reminder of the work that remains” after hoarding and stockpiling in rich countries.A shipment of 1.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Rwanda on Saturday included the billionth dose supplied via the COVAX program, the U.N. health agency said.WHO has long criticized unequal distribution of vaccines and called for manufacturers and other countries to prioritize COVAX. It said that, as of Thursday, 36 of its 194 member countries had vaccinated less...
Daily Covid cases at lowest level for a month as Omicron infections ‘plateau’ in parts of UK

The UK has reported its lowest daily number of new coronavirus cases in the past month.A total of 81,713 Covid cases were recorded within a 24-hour period up to 9am on Saturday– the lowest daily level since 15 December.Another 287 people died within 28 days of a positive Covid test – bringing the total to 151,899 since the beginning of the pandemic, figures from the government show. Separate data published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 176,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.The number of deaths have fallen on each...
Senegal authorizes COVID-19 booster shots, vaccines for children

DAKAR (Reuters) – Senegal has authorized COVID-19 vaccines for children over 12 and booster shots for adults, the health ministry said on Thursday, as vaccine hesitancy complicates its fight against rising infections from the Omicron variant. The booster dose will initially be aimed at people identified as vulnerable to...
Euro zone firms weathered COVID-19 storm better than expected

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone companies survived the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic better than expected with fewer insolvencies than feared, euro zone finance ministers are likely to conclude on Monday according to a senior euro zone official. The official, who asked not to be named, said the...
Omicron exposes inflexibility of Europe's public hospitals

A World Health Organization official warned last week of a “closing window of opportunity” for European countries to prevent their health care systems from being overwhelmed as the omicron variant produces near-vertical growth in coronavirus infections. In France, Britain and Spain, nations with comparatively strong national health programs, that window may already be closed.The director of an intensive care unit at a hospital in Strasbourg is turning patients away. A surgeon at a London hospital describes a critical delay in a man's cancer diagnosis. Spain is seeing its determination to prevent a system collapse tested as omicron keeps medical...
Key EU lawmaker wants rules to prevent countries dodging emissions cuts

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union needs tougher rules and financial penalties to ensure each country cuts greenhouse gas emissions to deliver the bloc’s climate targets, according to the European Parliament’s lead lawmaker on the policy. The EU is overhauling its climate policies to achieve a goal...
Russia says talks on Ukraine crisis at “dead end”, threatens action

VIENNA/MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Thursday it was hitting a dead end in its efforts to persuade the West to bar Ukraine from joining NATO and roll back decades of alliance expansion in Europe, and threatened unspecified consequences in response. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted by...
EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

BREST, France (Reuters) – The European Union’s top diplomat condemned on Friday a cyber attack on Ukraine and said the EU’s political and security committee and cyber units would meet to decide how to respond and help Kyiv. A massive cyber attack warning Ukrainians to “be afraid...
China drops plans to sell Olympic tickets as virus cases rise

China on Monday cancelled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organisers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games -- partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements -- but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. But those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open. "In order to protect the health and safety of Olympic-related personnel and spectators, it was decided to adjust the original plan to sell tickets to the public and (instead) organise spectators to watch the Games on-site," the Beijing Olympic organising committee said in a statement.
Swissmedic temporarily approves Regkirona COVID-19 treatment

BERLIN (Reuters) – Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Thursday it had granted temporary approval to Regkirona, antibody medicine that can be used for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults. Swissmedic said the applicant did not submit any information on its efficacy against the highly contagious Omicron variant of...
Turkish court acquits German journalist Tolu

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – A Turkish court on Monday acquitted German journalist Mesale Tolu of terrorism charges, she said on Twitter, in a case that lasted nearly five years and added to strains between Ankara and Berlin at the time of her detention. Tolu was detained in April 2017 as...
