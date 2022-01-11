ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

About synchronization status when using Bulk migration

By yokoth
vmware.com
 6 days ago

When doing virtual machine migration with HCX Bulk Migration, is the final delta synchronization done after the source virtual machine is shut down?. There is another point...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

Re: Configure-vcd script failed to complete

I am trying to set up a new vCD 10.3.1 and I am able to access the management and I am sure that my NFS is correctly configured. But When it tries to finish it fails during clean up. I have attached the screenshot and logs from root@vcd [ /opt/vmware/vcloud-director/logs...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synchronization#Hcx Bulk Migration
vmware.com

Re: vSphere Data Protection vCenter7

Hi is possible to reuse this old apliance to connect to one vCenter7 and backups VMs ?. https://www.vmware.com/content/dam/digitalmarketing/vmware/en/pdf/products/vsphere/vmw-vdp-eoa-faqs.... tested on my labs was impossible to configure it due to the usage of the flash player for configuring the VDP appliance, so I would say you cannot use it.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

C drive space increases with Workstation Pro 16.1.2 copy/paste operation

As the titles states, with every copy paste operation from a virtual machine to my Windows 10 host, the SSD space on my hard drive increases. I made a mistake when I created the VM by making the size far bigger than the available space I have on my computer. BUT, I ensured the VM doesn't use fixed space and can grow as needed. I saw that I could shrink the VM, but I never installed VMware Tools, so I just deleted the entire VM rather than troubleshoot the issue. Unfortunately, even after deleting the VM, the C drive space still hasn't returned to normal. How can I fix this, please?
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

How to delete a distributed switch?

Hi, In ESX 7.0.2, I've got a VDS that I can't seem to cleanup. This is the output from "esxcfg-vswitch -l": DVS Name Num Ports Used Ports Configured Ports MTU Uplinks. Not a valid virtual switch or it is a DVSwitch: DSwitch. [root@] esxcfg-vswitch -d --dvswitch DSwitch. Not a valid...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Workstation 16.1.2 Pro, under Windows 11 host, Windows guest in VM crashes on startup

This Reddit post sums up this issue well: https://www.reddit.com/r/vmware/comments/ph590g/vm_does_not_start_on_workstation_1612_pro_windows/. Basically using Workstation Pro 16.1.2 on a Windows 11 host, if you create a Windows guest VM, and the host system has Hyper-V enabled in any form (in my case its present because I have WSL2 enabled in the host), and if you have more than one processor and/or one core per processor selected for the guest, the Windows guest VM crashes at boot:
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
vmware.com

VPN not connecting in Windows 11 on VM Pro 16

Hi, just carried out a test upgrade on my VMWare Pro 16 virtual machine from Windows 10 to 11. All seems to be working OK but I cannot connect to my office VPN. I get the following message. The L2TP connection attempt failed because the security layer encountered a processing...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

NSX-T Load Balancer and Firewall Traffic Graph

Is there any way to measure Inbound and Outbound traffic of Load- Balancer or firewall in NSX-T 3.1?. I added NSX-T to Vrops and I can get these metrics( Inbound and Outbound traffic) for the Segment, but it's available for NSX-T load balancer and Gateway Firewall. The best bet is...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Fusion 12.1.1 crashes Big Sur 11.2.3

Even though I am a long-term VMware customer, but primarily on the Enterprise side, and even though Fusion 12 is registered in my customer account, it is not recognized as a product for which I can submit a support ticket. Perhaps that is because I have not purchased a support contract for Fusion. I would have thought I could still submit a trouble ticket, especially for a problem so egregious as crashing the host OS. But that does not appear to be the case.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Physical Drives Not Appearing- VMware Workstation Linux

I currently have a dual boot setup between Win10 and Mint Linux(ubuntu), each os on its own drive. Currently, I'm able to successfully dual boot and use the Mint install via Win10 with VMware using the physical drive feature. When I attempt to create a VM on Linux for the...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Problem deploying vCenter appliance to ESXi

I'm a newbie on VMWare, and I just installed a free version EXSi. And I'd like to try other products from VMWare, so I have downloaded the vCenter appliance VMware-VCSA-all-6.5.0-5973321.iso, and follow some Youtube video to deploy the appliance to the EXSi server. However, it cause timeout when Installing RPM...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

What vCenter is my host connected to - add NFS datastores

I am trying to build a configuration script for new hosts. I have multiple vCenters in the environment and I want to add an NFS datastore dependent on the vCenter. For example if my host is connected to VC1, add NFS1, if host is connected to VC2 add NFS2, etc.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VMware Workstation unrecoverable error: (vcpu-0)

I keep getting this error message and dont know how to fix it. I already did some research on the internet and tried multiple solutions. None worked. VMware Workstation unrecoverable error: (vcpu-0) A log file is available in "D:\SCHOOL\C Backup VM\vmware.log". You can request support. To collect data to submit...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Resolution for VM UUID Change after migration

We are migrating some VMs across to a new Data center for DR purpose, however one application VM based on RHEL 7.8 has the license binding to UUID, we were told the UUID will change after VM migration to new host and the risk is the application license might be forfeited.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VMWare workstation 16 is not assigning IP address to VMs

I have a VMware workstation 16 installed on windows desktop. But If I create a VM on VMware workstation then no ip address is assigned to the VM. Even though I pick 'bridge option' in the vmware settings. I am not sure what needs to be configured on VMWare workstation.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

AD groups based users get permission error when trying to login into the vCenter server 7.0

For one of my vCenter server, it is joined to an AD domain and I had given appropriate permissions to AD groups. Users belonging to those AD groups were able to access the vCenter server using their AD accounts, however for few days, all AD users (who are part of those AD groups) are getting error "Unable to login because you do not have permission on any vCenter Server systems connected to this client. Back to login screen". Interesting part is, if I give permission to any individual AD user, then they can successfully login, but same is not working through AD groups.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy