About synchronization status when using Bulk migration

As the titles states, with every copy paste operation from a virtual machine to my Windows 10 host, the SSD space on my hard drive increases. I made a mistake when I created the VM by making the size far bigger than the available space I have on my computer. BUT, I ensured the VM doesn't use fixed space and can grow as needed. I saw that I could shrink the VM, but I never installed VMware Tools, so I just deleted the entire VM rather than troubleshoot the issue. Unfortunately, even after deleting the VM, the C drive space still hasn't returned to normal. How can I fix this, please?

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO