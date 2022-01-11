ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Morning news brief

By Rachel Martin
 6 days ago

In Atlanta, Biden will advocate for protecting...

Wednesday morning UK news briefing: Prime Minister 'hanging by a thread'

Support for the Prime Minister is draining away - and fast. After a day in which his own MPs turned against him over new allegations of a Downing Street party, Boris Johnson is today expected to spell out his defence of the boozy garden gathering in May 2020 - which he is said to have attended - to what is likely to be a packed House at Prime Minister's Questions from midday. Follow live updates and reaction.
Tsunami hits California with waves up to 4ft as Australia and Japan put on evacuation alert after Tonga volcano eruption

A TSUNAMI has slammed California with huge 4ft waves amid evacuation alerts in the US, Japan and Australia after a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga. It comes as waves of 2.7ft swept through the streets of the Pacific nation as locals scrambled to higher ground after the "violent" eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano.
Novak Djokovic
Report: Djokovic back in immigration detention in Australia

Novak Djokovic was reported to be back in immigration detention Saturday after his legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia for being unvaccinated for COVID-19 was moved to a higher court.A Federal Court hearing has been scheduled for Sunday, a day before the men’s No. 1-ranked tennis player and nine-time Australian Open champion was due to begin his title defense at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year.Police closed down a lane behind the building where Djokovic’s lawyers are based and two vehicles exited the building mid-afternoon local time on Saturday. In television footage, Djokovic could...
Tuesday morning UK news briefing: 'We can't jab world every six months'

Today marks a momentous anniversary for Prof Sir Andrew Pollard, one of the UK's most senior vaccine scientists. A year ago, the first dose of the AstraZeneca jab he helped to develop was injected into the arm of a dialysis patient - marking a pivotal moment in the global fight against the pandemic.
Djokovic lands in Serbia after deportation from Australia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic could be barred from the French Open later this year because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19, a possibility that raised the stakes for the tennis star just hours after he was deported from Australia and prevented from defending his Australian Open title. A plane carrying the No. 1-ranked player […]
‘Covid was no joke’: AOC shares photos of her virus battle

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced that she had contracted Covid-19 in an Instagram post on Saturday, explaining that she has experienced debilitating symptoms even given the added protection provided by her vaccine.In the post she shared similar frustrations to many Americans, especially progressives, since the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shifted its guidance to encourage those infected with Covid to return to work less than a week after first testing positive. The congresswoman’s office stated that she received two doses of the vaccine previously, and also received her booster late last year.The New Yorker noted that supposedly “mild” symptoms were...
A badger gets credit for finding Roman coins in a cave in northern Spain

Good morning, I'm A Martinez. Hunger can lead you to some really interesting places. That's especially true for one badger in northern Spain who, last winter, instead of finding bugs and berries to eat, uncovered more than 200 Roman coins that could date back as far as the 3rd century. Researchers say the discovery is the largest ever in a cave in northern Spain, showing that you don't need to be an expert or even human to uncover ancient history - just really, really hungry. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
COVID lockdown in China forces blind date couple together for days

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. We've gotten to know a lot about the people we have lived with during COVID lockdowns. Imagine, though, being locked in with a total stranger. That's the story of Miss Wang in Zhengzhou, China. A blind date invited her over for dinner. Just as she was leaving, they were told stay put. That date became a shared four-day lockdown as cases climbed nearby. Miss Wang described the situation as not ideal. At least she knows it's not a great match without having to do date two. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
The surge of omicron cases in the U.S. may have started to peak

Could the omicron surge be starting to peak in the United States? Some researchers see early signs in some areas of the country. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein joins us now. Rob, good morning. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Good morning, Steve. INSKEEP: What's the evidence?. STEIN: Well, you know, Steve, as...
When will Australian immigration minister decide Novak Djokovic’s fate?

Novak Djokovic’s participation in the Australian Open continues to hang in the balance.The Serbian awaits the decision of Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke, who must weigh whether to revoke the 20-time Grand Slam winner’s visa.Hawke could be empowered to do so if it is found that Djokovic included false information on his immigration forms when entering Australia.The 34-year-old admitted that he had travelled in the two weeks prior to arriving in Melbourne, contrary to what had been stated on the forms, but attributed this to a “human error” made by his agent.Pictures on social media showed the Serbian in...
