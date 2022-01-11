ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Factory farming dispute vexes Spain's coalition government

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

MADRID — (AP) — A spat over factory farming is causing tension in Spain’s left-of-center coalition government, with the farm minister on Tuesday describing the consumer minister’s criticism of the country’s livestock industry as “very unfortunate.”

Consumer Minister Alberto Garzón told British newspaper The Guardian in an interview last month that intensive cattle production is “unsustainable,” damages the environment and produces poor quality produce.

“They find a village in a depopulated bit of Spain and put in 4,000, or 5,000 or 10,000 head of cattle,” Garzón was quoted as saying. “They pollute the soil, they pollute the water and then they export this poor-quality meat from these ill-treated animals.”

Garzón belongs to the United We Can party, which is the junior partner with the Socialist party in Spain’s two-year-old coalition government.

Garzón’s comments set off a storm, with representatives of the livestock industry and opposition parties demanding his resignation.

Farm Minister Luis Planas said Tuesday he regretted the controversy over an important national industry. He said Spain is the European Union’s fourth-largest livestock and meat exporter.

He told Onda Cero radio that government ministers normally consult with each other before taking a stance on national issues that overlap between them, adding that Garzón hadn't approached him before the newspaper interview.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has also stood up for the livestock sector, while second deputy prime minister Yolanda Díaz — the senior member of United We Can in the coalition — urged her colleagues to weigh their words carefully and “take care” of the coalition.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Coinspeaker

Spain Sets New Rules to Govern Crypto Promotion

The new rules will be effective from the 17th of February, and non-compliance may attract up to €300,000. Spain has started placing restrictions on crypto promotions by influencers in an attempt to control crypto marketing- an apparent first for the EU. The agency in charge of financial regulation of the securities markets in Spain, the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), published new rules to govern influencer crypto posts. Tilted “NEW CNMV CIRCULAR ON THE ADVERTISING OF CRYPTO-ASSETS FOR INVESTMENT PURPOSES,” the press release specified what the government expects on influencers promotions on crypto in Spain.
MARKETS
WPXI Pittsburgh

EU chief scraps meetings because driver is COVID-19 positive

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she has canceled her in-person appointments at the European Parliament this week after her driver tested positive for COVID-19. Von der Leyen said she was already in Strasbourg, France, for the plenary when she was told of the news and immediately headed back to European Union headquarters in Brussels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Macron rival Pecresse slams EU's 'sieve-like' borders

French right-wing presidential hopeful Valerie Pecresse on Saturday slammed the EU's "sieve-like" borders for allowing migrants to enter undetected and backed calls for barbed-wire fences to prevent them crossing illegally into the bloc. Pecresse, whom polls show as President Emmanuel Macron's top challenger in the April 2022 election, rammed home her position during a visit to a migrant camp on the Greek island of Samos. "We cannot have a sieve-like Europe, a supermarket Europe where you enter and leave as you please," the conservative politician, who styles herself as a cross between Margaret Thatcher and Angela Merkel, said. The Samos camp is one of three new migrant facilities on Greece's Aegean islands, which acted as a gateway to the EU for over one million asylum seekers in 2015. Most were Syrian, Iraqi or Afghan, arriving by boat from Turkey.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Planas
Person
Pedro Sánchez
Person
Yolanda Díaz
Person
Alberto Garzón
The Independent

New Czech governing coalition wins confidence vote

The Czech Republic's new government won a mandatory confidence vote in the lower house of Parliament on Thursday with the coronavirus pandemic and soaring inflation presenting its immediate policy challenges.Lawmakers voted 106-87 in favor of the conservative-led government, in the ballot that every new administration must win to govern. The government was cobbled together by two coalitions which together won a majority of seats in an Oct. 8-9 parliamentary election, ending the reign of populist billionaire Andrej Babis “We’re not populists,” conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala told lawmakers during a debate that ended with the vote Thursday evening. “We’re not...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Spain’s government to limit retail price of COVID antigen tests

MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish government is working on rules to limit the retail price of COVID antigen tests, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday, after shortages were reported in many pharmacies across the country last month. “The debate we had before and during the Christmas season was...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Shropshire Star

New coalition government sworn in by King of Netherlands

Premier Mark Rutte will be at the helm of a coalition for the fourth time. Dutch King Willem-Alexander swore in a new ruling coalition, led for the fourth time by Mark Rutte, amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown and policy challenges ranging from climate change and housing shortages to the future of agriculture.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#Coalition Government#Livestock#Factory Farming#Ap#British#The Guardian#The United#The Socialist Party#Farm#The European Union#Onda Cero#United We Can#The Associated Press
The Independent

Government’s post-Brexit farming plan ‘will increase UK’s reliance on food imports’

The “blind optimism” shown by government ministers in their plans for the future of England’s farms could result in many small and tenant farmers being forced out of business, a parliamentary report has warned.In the wake of Brexit, farmers in England are set to see direct payments – worth £1.8bn in 2019/20 under the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy – slashed by more than half by 2024/25 and removed entirely in 2027 as the government shifts to a new regime intended to boost productivity and improve stewardship of the countryside.But a House of Commons committee report said that George Eustice’s Department...
INDUSTRY
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Too much meat? Spain factory farming debate creates beef

Debate over the environmental impact of Spain’s huge factory farming sector is heating up in the country, Europe’s biggest meat consumer, and splitting its ruling coalition. In an interview published in British daily The Guardian, Consumer Affairs Minister Alberto Garzon lashed out against Spain’s “so-called mega-farms”, calling them...
AGRICULTURE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Canada approves Pfizer COVID drug

TORONTO — (AP) — Canada’s health regulator has approved a pill by Pfizer that treats the effects of COVID-19. Health Canada authorized Paxlovid for adult patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 who are also at high risk of becoming more seriously ill. Health Canada did not authorize it for use on teenagers or on patients who are already hospitalized because of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Turkey ignores European deadline to release rights leader

A Turkish court on Monday extended the detention of a civil society leader, ignoring a deadline from Europe's top human rights body to release him, in a case that has hurt Ankara's ties with the West. Ankara's failure to provide a legal justification by the Wednesday deadline could see the Council send the case back for further action to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) at its next hearing on February 2.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Madrid, Spain
The Independent

Edwin Poots accuses Sinn Fein of ‘abandoning’ farmers with climate change bill

Sinn Fein has been accused of “abandoning” Northern Ireland’s farmers by DUP Environment Minister Edwin Poots.During ministerial question time at Stormont Mr Poots attacked a proposed private members’ climate change bill, which he said could lead to around 13,000 jobs being lost in the agricultural sector.Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK and Ireland without a climate change act.Two separate climate bills are currently proceeding through legislative stages in the Assembly – a private members’ bill from Green Party NI leader Clare Bailey and one tabled by Mr Poots.Ms Bailey’s bill, which is supported by a majority...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

IMF official urges 'deep reforms' to Tunisian economy

Tunisia's crisis-stricken economy needs "deep reforms" such as slashing its vast public wage bill, the International Monetary Fund's outgoing country chief has said as the government seeks a new bailout.  - Hefty public wage bill - But Vacher added that the government "understands the main challenges and problems, which is already a good basis", urging Tunisia to come up with a "solid and credible" reform plan.
WORLD
Washington Post

Even if Putin doesn’t seize all of Ukraine, he has a larger strategy. The U.S. needs one, too.

John R. Bolton served as national security adviser under President Donald Trump and is the author of “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”. Russia’s focus on Ukraine is certainly intense. The Kremlin has massed troops and equipment along their common border; launched major cyberattacks against Kyiv’s government computer systems; planted operatives in the eastern Donbas region who could stage false-flag operations as pretexts for Russian invasion; and escalated a long-standing insistence that Ukraine is not a legitimate sovereign state.
POLITICS
WGN News

China’s Xi rejects ‘Cold War mentality,’ pushes cooperation

GENEVA (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping called Monday for greater world cooperation against COVID-19 and pledged to send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to discard a “Cold-War mentality” at a time of rising geopolitical tensions — a not-so-veiled swipe at the United States. The Chinese leader […]
POLITICS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
70K+
Followers
86K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy