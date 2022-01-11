University of Georgia Wins It’s First National Championship In 41 Years

The University of Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 for their first National Championship since 1980. Both teams overcame a slow start with field goals in the first half. UGA Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV lost a costly, controversial fumble with a little over 11 minutes in the 4th quarter which allowed Alabama to take an 18-13 lead. Georgia would go on to outscored Alabama 20-9 in the fourth quarter and 27-9 in the second half, clinching the title win.

However, the former walk-on would maintain his composure and finish the game 17-26 for 226 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Georgia Defensive Back Kelee Ringo would seal the game with a 79-yard interception returned for a touchdown with less than a minute remaining in the game.

Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young struggled for most of the game. While he was 35 for 57 with 369 yards, Young had only one touchdown and two interceptions. Young also lost two of his most dynamic weapons. Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams hurt his knee in an awkward play during the National Championship game. The Crimson Tide was already without fellow star wideout John Metchie III , who tore his ACL in the SEC championship game versus Georgia in December,

The Bulldogs were on a 7-game losing streak to Alabama, including three losses in SEC title games including the 41-24 loss in December and a double-overtime defeat in the 20178national championship game .

UGA Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart wins his first game in 5 tries against his mentor, Alabama coach Nick Saban. Coach Smart is also only the second former Nick Saban assistant to beat him (Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher is the 1st). The Bulldogs now celebrate their first National Championship since former UGA running back Herschel Walker and Head Coach Vince Dooley defeated Notre Dame 17–10 in the Sugar Bowl to finish 12–0 and ranked number 1, winning the title.

