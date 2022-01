Kep1er sets another record in the first week of their debut, beating IVE and STAYC, on the Hanteo Chart for having the highest sales in the first week of their album release!. On January 10, Hanteo Chart announced that Kep1er's debut album, "First Impact," which was released last January 3, sold over 200,000 copies in the first week of its release. Because of this, Kep1er ranked first in the Initial Chodong Sales for all-time girl group albums.

