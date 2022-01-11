Purdue's Trevion Williams Joins Sasha Stefanovic For Podcast Wednesday at Mad Mushroom

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It's Episode 9 of the Sasha Live! podcast featuring Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic on Wednesday night, and this time he's bringing along a friend.

Senior center Trevion Williams, who's having another terrific year for the Boilermakers, will be this week's special guest.

Fans are welcome to attend the show that's broadcast live from Mad Mushroom Pizza, 320 W. State Street in West Lafayette. The show starts at 7 p.m. ET, and also can be seen live online. The links to watch the show on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube are below.

There's plenty to talk about with Stefanovic and Williams, of course, because it's been a busy time for the Boilermakers, who bounced back from Monday's home loss to Wisconsin with a nice road win at Penn State on Saturday.

Come on down and grab some dinner and enjoy the show. The players will sign autographs and take pictures after the podcast. We'll also be giving away two $25.00 Mad Mushroom Pizza gift cards on Wednesday night as well.

