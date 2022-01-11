ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exploration of S’Klallam history on tap in Zoom presentation

By Olympic Peninsula News Group
Peninsula Daily News
 6 days ago

PORT ANGELES — David Brownell will use ethnographic and research materials to “reconstruct” the Sequim-Dungeness Valley landscape on Thursday. The presentation, which will be on Zoom from 4...

Daily Local News

History of West Chester University buildings topic of live zoom lecture series

WEST CHESTER — When it opened in 1871, the West Chester Normal School was a single building that provided housing for both professors and students and contained classrooms, labs, library, and dining hall — a complete residential educational institution under one roof. A number of colleges established in the 19th century featured a similar arrangement.
WEST CHESTER, PA
WLUC

Maritime History on Tap Lecture Series Presents Marquette Shipwrecks at Ore Dock Brewing Company

Sponsored - Marquette, MI, January 4, 2022 – The Marquette Maritime Museum’s winter lecture series, Maritime History on Tap, presents “Marquette Shipwrecks” with maritime historian Dan Fountain. Over the years, the Marquette area has seen nearly 100 shipwrecks, ranging from minor groundings to mysterious disappearances with all hands. About a dozen of these vessels, victims of Lake Superior, left their remains on the lake bottom permanently.
MARQUETTE, MI
culturemap.com

Fort Worth Museum of Science and History presents "Hamilton: How The Musical Remixes American History"

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Fort Worth Museum of Science and History will present "Hamilton: How The Musical Remixes American History." The musical's crafty lyrics, hip-hop tunes, and bold story have rejuvenated interest in the real lives and true histories of the people it depicts. Dr. Richard Bell, Professor of History at the University of Maryland, will talk about what the musical gets right and gets wrong about Alexander Hamilton, the American Revolution, and the birth of the United States.
FORT WORTH, TX
ArchDaily

Exploring the History of the Ideal Renaissance Cities

The concept of an “ideal city” is something that is often talked about today, as we look towards the future and think about what aspects of urban life we feel are most important for residents to thrive in a healthy community. However, ideal cities were conceived during the Italian Renaissance, as planners and architects prioritized rationale in their designs focusing on human values, urban capacities, and the recursive waves of cultural and artistic revolutions that influenced large-scale planning schemes.
ENTERTAINMENT
tv-eh.com

History and Hungry Eyes Media present a groundbreaking exploration of Canada’s Black history in BLK: An Origin Story, premiering February 26

HISTORY® and Hungry Eyes Media Group announce the groundbreaking four-part docuseries, BLK: An Origin Story, premiering Saturday, February 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The limited series, consisting of four 60-minute episodes, reveals the deep historic impact of Black presence in Canada. Executive produced by Jen Holness and Sudz Sutherland, BLK: An Origin Story is helmed by Hungry Eyes’ award-winning production team, who takes viewers on a nationwide journey through time to discover the untold story of Black people in Canada and their legacy, which dates back to 1608.
ENTERTAINMENT
Urban Milwaukee

Feb.10 Zoom workshop on political polarization presented by Braver Angels

The United Methodist Church of Whitefish Bay’s Church and Society Team sponsors a Zoom workshop on “Depolarizing Within” on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. The Depolarizing Within workshop is presented by the Braver Angels organization. The workshop is designed to teach participants to look within and develop strategies for engaging in conversations about politics without demonizing the other side.
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
Herald and News

Audubon presents Zoom discussion on botulism Jan. 11

“Saving Birds from Botulism in the Klamath Basin” with January Bill, botulism response co-director, wildlife rehabilitator and & Bird Ally X co-founder is set for Jan. 10. Saving birds from botulism was a herculean task at the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complex in 2020. That outbreak was “unprecedented in scope & scale, epic in both volume & complexity” — requiring the return of two exceptional wildlife rehabilitators from Arcata, Calif.: January Bill and Marie Travers. For 75 days, they managed the intense care and emergency botulism rehabilitation of 3,179 birds from 44 species.
ARCATA, CA
Silver City Sun-News

WILL course to explore Navajo textile history

SILVER CITY — Ann Hedlund weaves the history of textiles in the American Southwest in the same way tradition, adaptation, innovation and variability is woven into the textiles she adores. Hedlund is one of the top experts in the field and The Western Institute for Lifelong Learning is pleased to present her course “Exploring Navajo Textile History” this spring.
SILVER CITY, NM
theshoppersweekly.com

Brehm Library to offer history presentation

The C.E. Brehm Memorial Public Library in Mt. Vernon will be offering a history presentation next month. The program is entitled Pre-Civil War Quilts: Secret Codes to Freedom on the Underground Railroad and will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Connie begins this presentation by telling the history of her family who were slaves captured in West Africa and survived the Middle Passage. She tells her family’s stories of secrecy, codes, and fugitive slave escape routes from South to North, which was revealed in an information-packed family Bible found dated 1865. Connie also tells the origin of the Underground Railroad, and reveals key famous abolitionists, slave routes passing through our counties in Illinois, and shows the quilt code on slides and fabric quilt pattern, along with instances of special stitching used in over a dozen beautifully hand-crafted quilt replicas. Illinois Humanities is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) and the Illinois General Assembly [through the Illinois Arts Council Agency (IACA)], as well as by contributions from individuals, foundations and corporations. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed by speakers, participants or audiences do not necessarily reflect those of the NEH, Illinois Humanities, IACA, our partner organizations, or our funders.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
erwinrecord.net

Jeffrey Stoner to present history program on railroads and their part in Appalachian history

Tanasi Arts & Heritage Center Gallery will host a special program by photographer Jeffrey Stoner on Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Unicoi Information and Visitors Center. Professional photographer Jeffrey Stoner will give a talk on Appalachian history focusing on railroad photography from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Town of Unicoi Visitors Center. He will showcase some iconic railroad images, including historical images of the trains that ran through Unicoi County and Erwin, as well as his own striking images of railroads in the southeastern United States.
UNICOI, TN
usi.edu

Virtual faculty presentation exploring meat consumption to open spring LA Faculty Colloquia

The University of Southern Indiana College of Liberal Arts will host its first virtual Faculty Colloquia presentation of the Spring Semester by Dr. Urska Dobersek, Assistant Professor of Psychology, at 3 p.m. Friday, January 21. The public can attend the presentation, “Is avoiding meat healthy?,” by visiting USI.edu/lafc to find the webinar link. The presentation will also be livestreamed on the College of Liberal Arts Facebook page and uploaded to the College of Liberal Arts YouTube.
Asbarez News

Dr. Vartan Matiossian to Discuss ‘Language, History, and Medz Yeghern’ in Zoom Lecture

Dr. Vartan Matiossian, Executive Director of the Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Church, will discuss “What’s in a Name: Language, the Politics of the Armenian Genocide, and ‘Medz Yeghern’” in a Zoom presentation. The presentation, which will bee held at 7 p.m. PST on Friday, January 28. is part of the Spring 2022 Lecture Series of the Armenian Studies Program and is supported by the Leon S. Peters Foundation.
FRESNO, CA
Bangor Daily News

Winter birding Zoom presentation with Bob Duchesne

When Canadian birds go south for the winter, Maine is where they stop. Thousands of sea ducks from Hudson Bay invade Maine’s rugged coastline, while finches and other Canadian nesters move into Maine’s vast forests. There are a lot of birds here in winter if you know where to look.
BANGOR, ME
susanvillestuff.com

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – January 11, 1955

The ski tow at Coppervale made some successful experimental runs last weekend. Saturday, in a snowstorm, the Westwood High School ski team gave the town a hard test. Sunday about 50 skiers and club enthusiasts tried to find weakness in the general setup. The general consensus seemed to be that...
SUSANVILLE, CA

