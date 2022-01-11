Exploration of S’Klallam history on tap in Zoom presentation

The C.E. Brehm Memorial Public Library in Mt. Vernon will be offering a history presentation next month. The program is entitled Pre-Civil War Quilts: Secret Codes to Freedom on the Underground Railroad and will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Connie begins this presentation by telling the history of her family who were slaves captured in West Africa and survived the Middle Passage. She tells her family’s stories of secrecy, codes, and fugitive slave escape routes from South to North, which was revealed in an information-packed family Bible found dated 1865. Connie also tells the origin of the Underground Railroad, and reveals key famous abolitionists, slave routes passing through our counties in Illinois, and shows the quilt code on slides and fabric quilt pattern, along with instances of special stitching used in over a dozen beautifully hand-crafted quilt replicas. Illinois Humanities is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) and the Illinois General Assembly [through the Illinois Arts Council Agency (IACA)], as well as by contributions from individuals, foundations and corporations. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed by speakers, participants or audiences do not necessarily reflect those of the NEH, Illinois Humanities, IACA, our partner organizations, or our funders.

MOUNT VERNON, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO