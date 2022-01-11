NHL Picks & Best Bets for Tuesday, January 11th | Hockey Gambling Podcast (Ep. 21)

The College Basketball Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network previews the entire slate of college basketball games for Monday, January 17th. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) breaks down each and every game on the slate and gives out his top plays for the day. Will Kofi Cockburn and Illinois defend their home court against Jaden Ivey and the Purdue Boilermakers? Can Paul Atkinson Jr. and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish get back on the winning side of things against Kyle Foster and Howard? Will Jahmir Young and the Charlotte 49ers continue to stay hot against Michael Forrest and the Florida Atlantic Owls? Can Brenden Carlson and the Utah Utes win a big conference game in Tempe against DJ Horne and Arizona State? Will Graham Ike and the Wyoming Cowboys continue to surprise in the Mountain West against Grant Sherfield and the Nevada Wolfpack in Reno? Will Tucker Devries and Drake grab a huge Missouri Valley win on the road against Lance Jones and Southern Illinois? Can Cameron Tyson and Seattle stay red hot against Daniel Akin and Cal Baptist? We talk it all and more on this daily edition of The College Basketball Experience.

