NHL Picks & Best Bets for Tuesday, January 11th | Hockey Gambling Podcast (Ep. 21)

By Hockey Gambling Podcast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalon Jenkins, Ryan Gilbert, and Joel Meyer bring you their NHL Picks and Best Bets for Tuesday and Wednesday, January 11th and 12th. They start out the show catching up with some news from around the league. The boys...

Premier League Matchday 22 Picks | The EPL Show (Ep. 254)

Premier League Matchday 22 Predictions (Ep. 254) A full breakdown of Matchday 22, as Billi is joined by a special guest— who helps him use this episode to re-explain how some popular soccer markets work. The game of the week sees Manchester City hosting Chelsea— in a clash between the league’s top two. A win for City will surely end this year’s EPL title race.
Serie A Matchday 22 Preview | Scommesse Italia (Ep. 22)

Billi breaks down Serie Matchday 22, which sees Atalanta hosting leaders Inter Milan in the game of the week. The first covered game begins at 12PM EST. Home of 'The EPL Show', 'The Champions League Show', 'Däs Bündesliga Show' and various other soccer gambling podcasts, all hosted by our long-term resident soccer-expert, Billi Bhatti. You can Billi on Twitter @SGPSoccer. After adding soccer to our catalog of podcasts back in 2014 - covering the 2014 World Cup - demand quickly increased based on the consistent profits and solid analysis delivered by shows, resulting in the addition of 'The Champions League Show', shortly followed by 'The EPL Show', and most recently, the 'Däs Bündesliga Show'. Each show consists of the proven format, where each and every game is expertly analyzed using trends and statistical data, while also factoring the gut-handicapping acumen of our resident British Soccer expert, who has accumulated 20+ years of soccer betting knowhow, which has aided delivering 6+ years of consistent tracked soccer profits to the Sports Gambling Podcast Network. SUBSCRIBE ON APPLE | SPOTIFY.
Start / Sit Options (1/17) + Mid Tier Buy/Sell Candidates (Ep.3) | SGPN Fantasy Hockey Podcast

Justin Bruni and Nick Olczak dive back into their Fantasy Hockey talk to help guide you through your season with success. In this episode, the boys cover Start/Sit options for Monday 1/17, Mid Tier Buy/Sell candidates, and grade their Buy / Sell options from their first episode with SGPN from the start of the new year. Listen now to get all the info you need to get your upcoming matchup started the right way!
Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Teams to Stream & Best Pickups for Week 14

It’s a busy week in the NHL and that means a big week for fantasy hockey! There are 11 games on Saturday, nine on Thursday, and eight on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday this week. The main “light days” to focus on are Wednesday (three games) and Sunday (five games). However, those eight-game nights are worth a look as well. As a result of so many games, over a dozen teams are playing four games this week. There are plenty of teams to stream and waiver wire claims to be made. Make the most of waivers to win your matchup this week!
Super Wildcard Weekend Recap + Monday Night Football Prop Bets (Ep. 1181)

Super Wildcard Weekend Recap + Monday Night Football Prop Bets. The guys (@GamblingPodcast) break down all their NFL picks for their Super Wildcard Weekend recap. Sean deals with an ugly Eagles playoff loss and Ryan’s new found Cowboys fandom comes to an abrupt end. Plus the guys give out their Monday Night Football prop bets for the playoff game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. Including bets on Zach Ertz, Kyler Murray and A.J. Green.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors – NBA – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (31-11) are 4.5-point underdogs against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-22) Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Target Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Timberwolves vs. Warriors Predictions. Timberwolves vs. Warriors Betting Odds. Timberwolves vs. Warriors Last 10 Games. Minnesota covered...
NHL Picks: Predictions & Best Bets For All Eight Games On Monday

Monday brings us a busy slate of NHL games all day long. Martin Luther King Jr. Day sees puck drops between 1:00 and 10:00 p.m. ET. There are nearly 12 straight hours of hockey spanning from this afternoon into the late night. I’m going to go through all eight games with my leans, picks, and best bets for each game.
College Basketball Predictions 1-17 | The College Basketball Experience (Ep. 91)

The College Basketball Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network previews the entire slate of college basketball games for Monday, January 17th. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) breaks down each and every game on the slate and gives out his top plays for the day. Will Kofi Cockburn and Illinois defend their home court against Jaden Ivey and the Purdue Boilermakers? Can Paul Atkinson Jr. and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish get back on the winning side of things against Kyle Foster and Howard? Will Jahmir Young and the Charlotte 49ers continue to stay hot against Michael Forrest and the Florida Atlantic Owls? Can Brenden Carlson and the Utah Utes win a big conference game in Tempe against DJ Horne and Arizona State? Will Graham Ike and the Wyoming Cowboys continue to surprise in the Mountain West against Grant Sherfield and the Nevada Wolfpack in Reno? Will Tucker Devries and Drake grab a huge Missouri Valley win on the road against Lance Jones and Southern Illinois? Can Cameron Tyson and Seattle stay red hot against Daniel Akin and Cal Baptist? We talk it all and more on this daily edition of The College Basketball Experience.
Wild Card Weekend NFL Flowchart – DraftKings DFS

The 2021 NFL regular season left us with a lot of gray hairs, or simply less hair. You would think we could sit back and exhale a bit, but now the real season begins! Wild Card weekend is everything its name implies each January, especially for those who get our rocks off in the DFS lobbies. DraftKings has a Milly Maker on Saturday and Sunday on two separate main slates. To mingle with the masses and provide you all with the most informative content, I will be breaking down my though process to build lineups on the full (six-game) slate. From Saturday afternoon to Monday night, the vast majority of us will have more full slate builds than the two smaller mains.
