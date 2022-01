Here's a list of the top 10 most-produced commercial aircraft by type in history. An-24 is a Russian/Ukrainian aircraft designed in 1957 in the Soviet Union by the Antonov Design Bureau. It's a 44 seater twin-turboprop aircraft that could be used for passenger and freighter flights. The type is manufactured by Kyiv, Irkutsk, and Ulan-Ude Aviation Factories. It took off to the skies for the first time in 1959. It was introduced in 1962 and is in active service. The type was built from 1959 to 1979, and 1,367 An-24s have been built.

