ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

KLM further expands its approach for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)

worldairlinenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKLM started adding 0.5% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for flights departing from Amsterdam on January 10, 2022. In addition, KLM will offer its customers the option of purchasing an extra amount of sustainable fuel. In this manner, KLM aims to stimulate the market for SAF. The face of travel is set...

worldairlinenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aviation Week

Opinion: It Is Time To Move Boldly On Sustainable Aviation Fuel

The aviation industry contributes about 2.5% of global carbon emissions annually. In October of 2021, the International Air Transport Association released its road map to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. About two-thirds of the plan relies on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)—many airlines... Opinion: It Is Time To Move...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Air Malta to cut half its workforce

Air Malta has announced it will cut half its workforce in order to keep the airline viable. The airline currently has 890 employees. The current plan is to offer around 470 employees jobs in other Malta government sectors. Previously Air Malta announced it was considering consolidating its flight schedule for...
INDUSTRY
businessalabama.com

Airbus Mobile turns to sustainable fuel

An Airbus 320 fuels with a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blend at Airbus’ Mobile Final Assembly Line for delivery to Spirit Airlines. As part of Airbus’ ongoing commitment to sustainability in aviation, all aircraft delivered from its U.S. manufacturing facility will be fueled with a SAF blend on the delivery flight. As of this week,…
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
martechseries.com

Aspiration Acquires Carbon Insights to Expand its Sustainability Services for Consumers and Enterprises

Aspiration Will Add Industry-Leading Carbon Accounting Technology and APIs to Enhance its ESG and Tracking Capabilities. Aspiration, the global leader in “Sustainability as a Service” solutions, today announced that it has acquired Carbon Insights, a leader in climate tech whose proprietary algorithm translates spending behavior and transactions into carbon footprints. Aspiration will be integrating the Carbon Insights technology into its existing offerings that build climate change-fighting action into what people and businesses do every day.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Aviation Fuel#Klm#Co2 Emissions#Air France#Saf
Flight Global.com

Air France-KLM sustainable-fuel ticket levy may herald wider trend

Air France-KLM Group airlines are adding a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) levy to ticket sales as they seek to increase its use – voluntarily in the case of KLM and mandated by the government when it comes to the business’s French operations. The decision may presage a trend...
INDUSTRY
worldairlinenews.com

Airbus achieves 2021 commercial aircraft delivery target

Airbus SE delivered 611 commercial aircraft to 88 customers in 2021, demonstrating resilience and recovery with progress on ramp-up plans. “Our commercial aircraft achievements in 2021 reflect the focus and resilience of our Airbus teams, customers, suppliers and stakeholders across the globe who pulled together to deliver remarkable results. The year saw significant orders from airlines worldwide, signaling confidence in the sustainable growth of air travel post-COVID” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer. “While uncertainties remain, we are on track to lift production through 2022 to meet our customers’ requirements. At the same time we are preparing the future of aviation, transforming our industrial capabilities and implementing the roadmap for decarbonization.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Travel Weekly

Air France-KLM Group adds green fuel fee to fares

Air France-KLM Group airlines have introduced a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) levy, ranging from €1 to €4 per flight. The fee applies to all tickets with a departure from France and the Netherlands, with Air France, KLM and Transavia. Fahmi Mahjoub, general nanager for Air France and KLM...
INDUSTRY
worldairlinenews.com

easyJet partners with Cranfield Aerospace Solutions

EasyJet has announced it is working with Cranfield Aerospace Solutions (CAeS) to support the development of its hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system for commercial aircraft, as part of the airline’s ambition to de-carbonize aviation. Cranfield Aerospace Solutions is developing its hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system for an existing 9-seat...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Netherlands
Taylor Daily Press

Air France and KLM raise prices for airline tickets with sustainable fuel

The price of a ticket for a flight with Air France, KLM and Transavia will increase by one to twelve euros. This is necessary to offset the additional cost of partially sustainable fuel that airlines will use going forward. Since this year, France has been obligated to mix conventional fossil...
INDUSTRY
breakingtravelnews.com

airBaltic builds use of sustainable aviation fuel

AirBaltic increased the amount of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) used in its operations by a fifth last year. This has been achieved in cooperation with Neste and other fuel providers on the airBaltic network. The collaboration with Neste started recently when airBaltic fuelled the first flight using an allocation of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Are The Nordic Countries’ Sustainable Aviation Goals Realistic?

Sweden aims to make the entire country climate neutral by 2045, transitioning towards negative emissions beyond that date. Finland also wants zero-emission domestic air travel by 2045. Norway is aiming for all domestic short-haul flights to be electric by 2040. Meanwhile, Denmark just set itself an even tighter deadline – no more fossil-fuel-powered flights by 2030. But can it actually be done?
WORLD
Discovery

Sustainable Aviation Will Reduce Jet Fuel Emissions to Zero

The US government says lowering aviation emissions 20 percent by 2030 is realistic and the industry should achieve net zero emissions by 2050. To hit net zero – where carbon from jet fuel and other sources is balanced by removing an equal amount from the atmosphere – the airlines must cut fuel emissions and offset the rest.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Texel Air adds its first Boeing 737-800BCF

Texel Air, an established airline and MRO based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, celebrated the launch of the latest addition to its fleet and the very first for the region, a 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF). The 737-800BCF is a full freighter aircraft that is highly in demand in the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

ITA Airways paints its first Airbus A319

The second aircraft with the new livery has entered the ITA Airways fleet. The second aircraft sporting the new blue livery has joined the ITA Airways fleet. It is an Airbus A319 (EI-IMN) dedicated to the Olympic champion Pietro Mennea, who was known with the nickname of “The Arrow of the South” and was the man of records in terms of speed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Air France KLM says it suspends all flights to Mali until further notice

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - French-Dutch carrier Air France KLM (AIRF.PA) on Wednesday said it suspended all flights from and to Bamako, Mali until further notice, cancelling two already scheduled flights. The call was made "in accordance with the decisions of the French authorities", the airline said in an e-mailed...
WORLD
worldairlinenews.com

Pieter Elbers to step down as the CEO of KLM

The Supervisory Board (SB) of KLM has announced that, after close consultation with CEO Pieter Elbers, it has established that Elbers will not enter into a third term as CEO & President of KLM as of May 1, 2023. This enables the Supervisory Board to start a thorough process for a successor in a timely manner.
BUSINESS
worldairlinenews.com

Eurowings is once again among the most punctual airlines in Europe

Eurowings was once again among the most punctual and reliable airlines in Europe in 2021. Last year, Germany’s largest vacation airline delivered 90 percent of its guests to their destinations on time – even improving the proportion of on-time flights compared to the pre-Covid year 2019 again, by seven percent.
INDUSTRY
worldairlinenews.com

LATAM Group projected to fly 72% of its flights in January

LATAM Airlines Group’s operational passenger projection for January 2022 is estimated to reach up to 72% (measured in available seat kilometers – ASK) of January 2019 levels and a pre-pandemic context. However, this estimate could adjust downwards depending on the increase in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
LIFESTYLE
worldairlinenews.com

Hans Airways signs LOI for its first Airbus A330-200

Hans Airways, the UK’s newest airline, preparing to launch scheduled flights to India this year, is pleased to announce it has a secured its first aircraft – signing a Letter of Intent for an Airbus A330-200 (MSN 950) in the first week of the new year. The aircraft has been operating with a leading European airline since 2008, configured in a two-cabin layout, which Hans Airways will operate with 275 economy and 24 premium economy seats.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Ryanair solves Lufthansa’s “Ghost Flight” problem – Just sell the seats to consumers at low fares!!!

Ryanair has called on the European Commission to ignore Lufthansa’s false claims about operating “ghost flights” just so they can “block” their slots and protect themselves from competition from low fare airlines. The solution is simple, Lufthansa should sell the seats on these flights at low fares, and reward EU consumers many of whom have funded the €12 billion of State Aid that Lufthansa and their subsidiaries in Belgium, Austria and Switzerland have already received from hard pressed taxpayers over the last 2 years of the Covid crisis.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy