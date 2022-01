Healthy Choices in the New Year: The Dangers of Vaping. Many people believe the best way to kick a smoking habit and to decrease the risk of tobacco-related diseases is by transitioning to e-cigarettes. Though this idea has become popularized in recent years, this is not a safe alternative as the danger lies within the ingredients of these products. Although e-cigarettes do not contain tobacco, many include nicotine, which comes from tobacco, as well as a mix of other potentially harmful chemicals. Why does this matter? Because nicotine is a highly addictive chemical compound that can change the way the brain works and cause physical and psychological dependence.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO