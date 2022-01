Investing.com -- Stocks wobbled on Thursday, with tech turning down despite data that showed the pace of inflation may have slowed. Producer prices rose 0.2% in December after a 0.8% gain the month before, with signs the supply chain bottlenecks seen during the fall were beginning to ease. That stoked confidence the worst of the surge in prices has past, just as the worst of the Omicron variant surge of Covid seems also to be cresting in the U.S.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO