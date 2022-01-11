ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Sustainability Consulting Services Market to Witness 4.1% Growth during 2021 - 2029

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global sustainability consulting services market is anticipated to witness a growth of 4.1% during the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The growth of the global sustainability consulting services market is driven by a rising awareness of the concept of business sustainability consulting. A decade ago, the sustainability consulting sector was...

Global Biobased Polyesters Market Research Report [2021-2029] | Absolute Markets Insights

According to a report published by Absolute Markets Insights, the global biobased polyesters market was sized at 361.23 Kiloton in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 16.1% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The increasing bioplastics application across packaging industry will emerge in favor of market growth. Biobased polyesters are extensively used in biobased products, especially bioplastics which are derived from biobased sources such as natural fats and oils. Characteristics of the product such as biodegradability and thermoplastic properties makes biobased polyester ideal for bioplastic applications. Additionally, growth in bioplastic industry in conjunction with high packaging demand have increased the popularity of some major biobased polyesters such as polylactic acid, polycaprolactone, polyhydroxybutyrate, poly(3-hydroxybutyrate-valerate), and polyglycolic acid. According to the European Bioplastics, the global production capacity of bioplastics in 2020 stood at 2,087 thousand tons and have been estimated to reach at 7,593 thousand tons by 2026. Such expanding production volume of bioplastics propelled the economies of scale, which further led in high demand for biobased polyesters. Thus, growing bioplastics production in concurrence with high demand for food and non-food packaging applications drove the biobased polyesters market growth in 2020.
MARKETS
World Bank downgrades 2022 global growth forecast to 4.1 pct

-- After rebounding to an estimated 5.5 percent in 2021, global growth is expected to decelerate markedly to 4.1 percent in 2022, according to the World Bank report. -- The U.S. economy is estimated to grow by 5.6 percent in 2021, and moderates to 3.7 percent this year. -- The...
BUSINESS
Green Ammonia Market by Renewable Energy, Technology, Location, Application, and Region: Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2021 - 2029

According to a recent report published by Absolute Markets Insights, titled, “Green Ammonia Market by Renewable Energy, Technology, Location, Application, and Region: Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2021 - 2029,” the global green ammonia market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 54.9% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029)
INDUSTRY
Global GaN & SiC Power Semiconductor Market to Grow at 23.5% CAGR during 2021 – 2029

High voltages and high currents can be handled by power semiconductors. They have a unique structure than typical semiconductors, which allows them to withstand high voltages and currents without being damaged. When researching for the next generation of efficient power converter switches, wide band gap semiconductor materials such as gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) are the ideal choice. However, each material has benefits over the others. For example, Silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors offer excellent voltage blocking and benefit even more as the voltage increases. Power semiconductors are used in a wide range of devices, including smartphones, computers, vehicles, and industrial equipment, along with having applications in emerging markets like artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and 5G wireless networks. Semiconductors are the catalysts that propels technological advancement. Advanced semiconductors produce better devices, which increases demand and sales revenue, allowing the industry to invest more in R&D to develop even more advanced semiconductors and enable new applications. In terms of revenue, GaN & SiC power semiconductor market was valued at US$ 854.58 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 23.5% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029).
MARKETS
Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market to Witness 8% Growth during 2021 - 2029

The global contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) market was valued at US$ 159.06 Bn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The global contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) market is driven by the changing nature of the pharmaceutical industry with new product launches and growing therapeutic application. Furthermore, a significant factor expected to drive contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) market growth during the projected period is an increase in the number of new participants in the market through collaborations. Outsourcing continues to be pushed by pharma companies' facility divestments. Drug development and clinical supply, commercial active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and drug manufacturing, and packaging are all services provided by CDMOs to the end users companies. Pharma companies use these services to reduce development and manufacturing costs, adhere to delivery timelines, and investments while still getting the benefit of cutting-edge technology.
INDUSTRY
Global Customer Success Training Services Market to Witness CAGR of 7.5% over the Forecast Period (2021 – 2029)

Browse key industry insights from the report, “Customer Success Training Services Market By Services (Training and Certification, Consulting Services, others); By Program Type (Self-Paced, Instructor–led); By Mode (Online, IN-Person, Blended); By End Users (Individuals, Corporates); By Region (North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest Of North America), Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)) - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2021 – 2029” in detail along with the table of contents:
MARKETS
Internet of Things in Banking Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Paragyte Technologies, Colan Infotech, Zerone Consulting

Global Internet of Things in Banking Market research report gives a comprehensive outlook of the markets 2020-2026 and offers an in-depth summary of the current market status, historic, and expected way forward for the Internet of Things in Banking Market. Additionally, to this, the report provides data on the restraints negatively impacting the growth of the market. The report includes valuable information to assist new entrants, as well as established players, to understand the prevailing trends in the Market.
SOFTWARE
Global Data Broker Market to Witness Growth of 10.8% over the Forecast Period

There has been a significant proliferation of data, both consumer and business data, in the last decade due to the rapid adoption of smart devices, coupled with the penetration of internet. Numerous individuals are joining the online world, and studies show that around 4.66 billion users have been active on the internet in 2021. Information such as mobile number, e-mail address, pincode, residential address, age, gender, etc., are being collected by data brokers, and the information is being accessed by businesses for application like sales and marketing, product penetration analysis, fraud detection and mitigation, amongst others. The higher focus on digital marketing campaigns that uses consumer data is a major reason for the growth of the global data broker market.
MARKETS
Global Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Outsourcing (CSO) Market to Witness 8.7% Growth during 2021 - 2029

The Global Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Outsourcing (CSO) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The global pharmaceutical contract sales outsourcing (CSO) market is driven by the changing nature of the pharmaceutical industry with new product launches and commercialization. Furthermore, the utilisation of data and technology has become a crucial competitive differentiation for many pharmaceutical companies in the CSO market. The contract sales outsourcing organizations provide a broad range of sophisticated integrated services such as product commercialization, product launch data along with product support, life cycle management, and return on investment analysis amongst others as pharmaceutical companies are shifting towards customer centric CSO industry.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Crypto.com Expands Fund Size

Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency exchange app based in Singapore. Founded in 2016 in Hong Kong. This app has more than 150 cryptocurrencies and more than 10 million customers worldwide. In about 90 countries with many cryptocurrency products. Crypto.com is a one-stop for cryptocurrency users, as they have listed almost all...
MARKETS
The Covid-19 Stalls the Thai Service Sector

The service sector is the backbone of Thailand’s economy. However, it has been stalling due to the restrictions imposed because of the pandemic and the hindrances in foreign investment. The world has been observing a trend of the shift of the increased economic growth from manufacturing to services. In...
PUBLIC HEALTH
3 ways for businesses to fuel innovation and drive performance

Over the past two years, businesses have experienced unprecedented operational disruptions and market uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, many business executives are prioritizing innovation to enhance competitiveness and performance in 2022. This is easier said than done, as the list of supposedly essential innovative practices is extensive and growing. For example, recent research shows that innovative companies, compared to their non-innovative counterparts, engage in many highly touted best practices. While these practices can enhance competitiveness, some are more important than others, and implementing them in the absence of a strategy is highly problematic. As a marketing and innovation management...
ECONOMY
Inside the Sustainability Playbooks for Industry Leaders Walmart and Rothy’s

For many retailers, sustainability is more than a buzzword. These days, it’s essentially a prerequisite for any company looking to win over the increasingly eco-minded consumer. At a featured session at NRF’s Big Show on Sunday, sustainability leaders from Walmart and Rothy’s discussed their tips for creating and seeing through sustainability goals for a company. While both are vastly different in terms of size and focus — Rothy’s is a sustainable footwear company that launched in 2015 — both offered perspectives regarding how to approach one of the most important business topics of 2022. In 2020, Walmart announced a new goal to...
ENVIRONMENT
Lukka raises $110M funds

Lukka is a Crypto-asset software company. Lukka provides clarity and insights into financial data for many firms. They also simplify the most complex data challenges to support and accelerate innovation along with offering blockchain and tokenized asset data. The other products are tax solutions and evaluating data. This New your-based company was incorporated in 2014. Top clients are State Street, Polychain, and eToro.
MARKETS
Industry Moves: The Bay Taps New Chief Customer Officer, Valentino Makes Two Executive Appointments + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 17, 2022: Canadian department store The Bay has tapped Alexander Meyer as its new chief customer officer. Meyer will be responsible for the ongoing transformation of The Bay’s integrated marketing, media and customer success strategies, with a focus on high growth, brand and personalization. Reporting directly to Iain Nairn, president and CEO, Meyer will oversee the brand strategy and customer insights, marketing and creative, loyalty, and communications functions for The...
