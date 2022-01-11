ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridget Everett Treated Herself After Landing Her Somebody Somewhere Role | The Tonight Show

Cover picture for the articleBridget Everett talks about performing live for the first time in two years and starring in a series loosely based on her life, Somebody Somewhere. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now...

Bridget Everett
Jimmy Fallon
Somebody Somewhere Is a Confident Tale of an Unconfident Woman

A chicken. A cornfield. A tractor with a faded American flag flapping in the foreground. As this montage plays, Connie Conway croons a ’50s tune called “Kansas State Line” about how he has never left home but is a “rover at heart.” After this opening to Somebody Somewhere — the new HBO series created by and starring comedian and cabaret singer Bridget Everett — there’s a hard cut to someone whose dream of leaving has failed: Sam Miller (Everett), who sits in a fluorescent-lit room, marking a standardized-test booklet and filing it among a sad stack of folders. Sam does not fit in her hometown of Manhattan, Kansas. She may have tried to get out for a while. Now she’s in her 40s, with a job she dislikes, disconnected from everyone and unsure of what she wants or who she is.
Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
Kelly Rizzo Declares Late Husband Bob Saget “The Most Incredible Man on Earth”

Kelly Rizzo took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to her late husband Bob Saget shortly after he was laid to rest. “My sweet husband,” Rizzo, 42, began in a lengthy caption alongside a photograph of herself with Saget. “After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.” The Full House star and TV personality were married in 2018 in Santa Monica. At age 65, Saget died last...
Bob Saget Honored by ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ With Special Tribute

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” paid special tribute to Bob Saget, who was the original host of the ABC comedy show in the ’90s, after the iconic comedian died suddenly last week at the age of 65. The tribute aired at the beginning of Sunday’s episode, exactly one week after Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla. In the full tribute, current “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host Alfonso Ribeiro introduces the emotional segment, which highlights some of Saget’s best moments emceeing the show. the longest-running host in the 2000s and early 2010s. Saget hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997,...
‘Saturday Night Live’ Review: The Best and Worst of Ariana DeBose’s Hosting Debut

With “Saturday NIght Live” back in the New Year — and after closing out 2021 with a stripped down version of both a Fiver Timers Club and Christmas episode — it continues its 47th season’s impressive run of first-time hosts. This week saw Ariana DeBose fill that role, hot off her Golden Globe win (Best Support Actress in a Motion Picture) for “West Side Story.” Host: Ariana DeBose “SNL” has thankfully been out of the era of constant musical monologues for quite some time. Now, when there actually is one, it can be appreciated (instead of just seen as the go-to bit...
This Is The Worst SNL Host Of All Time

Saturday Night Live is among the longest-running shows in TV history. Started by Lorne Michaels, who remains the producer to this day, it has launched the careers for dozens of comics. After the kick-off of its first installment in 1975, it quickly created stars that include Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, and Gilda Radner. […]
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Has High Praise for Her Latest Read

It is a new year and that means picking up a few habits that are for the better. Perhaps Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan is hoping to read more. To get the year started, Moynahan has already finished her first book. The star of Blue Bloods portrays the smart and always hard-working Erin Reagan. As ADA, she has honed her skills in the courtroom. In real life, the actress is trying to do the little things and keep her mind going.
