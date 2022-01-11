John Cena's "You Can't See Me" Sign Started as a Dare | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

This week will see the three-episode premiere of Peacemaker, the first television series set within the growing DC Films world. Spinning out of the events of The Suicide Squad, the show follows the continuing story of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena) — a pacifist antihero who isn't afraid to kill for the sake of his mission. While Cena's portrayal of Peacemaker was only one part of the ensemble of The Suicide Squad, his take on the character has already captivated and entertained fans, many of whom are eager to see him cross paths with other costumed heroes and villains in the DCEU. One interesting hypothetical has been Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson), who will be starring in his own solo film later this year. While speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of Peacemaker, Cena addressed the possibility of crossing paths with his fellow WWE alum in a DC project.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO