Is digital currency trustworthy

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround $18.7 million was hacked from Lympo on 10th January 2022 around...

Motley Fool

Central Bank Digital Currency Talk Sinks Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Today

Today's move in three of the top five cryptocurrencies by market capitalization represents yet another reversion downward for these top tokens. Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) saw declines of 2%, 2.7%, and 5.4%, respectively, over the past 24 hours, as of 10:15 a.m. ET. These dips today cut...
104.1 WIKY

Switzerland tests digital currency payments with top investment banks

ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland’s central bank has successfully used digital currency to settle transactions involving five commercial banks, the Swiss National Bank said on Thursday, the latest trial of the technology in wholesale markets. The trial, called Project Helvetia, could bring the introduction of central bank digital currencies...
#Digital Currency#Hackers#Nft#Lmt
coingeek.com

FloatSV digital currency exchange is shutting down

FloatSV users have until February 20, 2022, to withdraw their assets from the FloatSV centralized exchange. Afterward, FloatSV will be shutting down. “FloatSV will be shutting down our centralized exchange due to a decision by OK Group to discontinue white-label services. Trading & deposits will continue until 30th Jan 2022 before closure. 20th Feb 2022 will be the last day for users to withdraw from floatsv.com,” said the FloatSV team in its official announcement.
World Economic Forum

3 ways digital currencies could change global trade

The growth in digital currencies could make cross-border payments more efficient and help address the $1.7 trillion global trade financing gap. These burgeoning currencies may not solve all trade issues, however, and could further complicate the supply and demand of foreign exchange, especially for countries with limited existing international trade.
coingeek.com

How to make money in digital currency throughout 2022

In each new era of blockchain network innovation, there are typically a handful of trends that emerge. Those who take advantage of these trends can often make multiples on their initial investment if the emerging trend picks up traction. As we enter 2022, I believe there are several trends within...
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NBC Los Angeles

China Is Pushing for Broader Use of Its Digital Currency, But Challenges Remain

China is ramping up efforts to roll out the digital yuan to the broader population, as the country's technology giants like Alibaba and Tencent jump on board. But will Chinese citizens — who already use two dominant mobile payment systems run by these same tech firms — begin paying with the digital yuan?
coingeek.com

Binance at the center of $100M digital currency scam in Pakistan

Binance is at the center of yet another multimillion-dollar digital currency scam. This time the exchange is being investigated in Pakistan in connection with its role in a scam that reportedly affected over 30,000 investors and led to the loss of over $100 million. Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber...
finovate.com

Will 2022 Be the Year Central Bank Digital Currencies Break Out?

The news is flying a bit under the radar. But from China to Bahrain to Jamaica, central banks are beginning 2022 having made major moves recently in support of digital assets. We covered China’s CBDC announcement earlier this week. In short, the People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, made its digital yuan wallet available via both the Android and Apple app stores. Select Chinese citizens in a wide range of provinces – including Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Chengdu – will be able to download the e-CNY wallet. The Chinese government hopes that there will be significant use of the technology in the weeks leading up to the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which could represent a showcase for the digital currency.
coingeek.com

3 digital currency license applications under review in Serbia

Some digital currency exchanges have decided to seek government backing in Serbia, and three of them recently applied for licensing. Serbian Finance Minister Sinisa Mali announced the applications of the said three digital currency exchanges, local media reported. “I expect that we will issue the first licences in the next...
iheart.com

Great Reset hints at new digital, INTERNATIONAL currency

Justin Haskins, Editorial Director of The Heartland Institute, joins Glenn to discuss a recent simulation done by proponents of The Great Reset that may hint at what's to come: an international, digital currency. This time, world elites used the threat of cyber attacks against the global, financial system as reasoning to ‘increase cooperation’ between world markets and big banks. Haskins explains what this means for your financial security and for freedom around the world...
coingeek.com

SEC latest hire means 2022 will be year of regulations for digital currencies—Who is it?

If 2021 in the digital currency space could be defined by anything, it would be the widespread crackdown by regulators worldwide and the warnings of much more to come. If you’re a regular CoinGeek reader, you’ll know that we’ve covered many such stories in the past year. From Ukraine to the United States and European Union, governments have been busy drafting laws to bring the digital currency and blockchain industries into line.
The Verge

China launches iPhone and Android apps for its digital currency

China has rolled out a pilot version of an app that allows users to store and pay with digital yuan, also known as e-CNY, as reported by the South China Morning Post. And no, the digital yuan isn’t a cryptocurrency — it was developed by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to replace banknotes and coins; thus, it isn’t a decentralized form of payment, nor will it operate on the blockchain.
The Independent

Jamaica is rolling out its central bank digital currency after ‘successful pilot’

Jamaica will roll out its own digital currency in the first quarter of 2022 after a “successful” pilot, the country’s central bank said on Friday.The pilot for the country’s prototype central bank digital currency (CBDC) began on May 2021 and ended on 31 December 2021.The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) tested a range of services in the pilot, including minting CBDCs, issuing them to wallet providers and distributing them to retail customers.The BOJ teamed up with digital currency vendor eCurrency Mint and the country’s National Commercial Bank (NCB) to test the services. The central bank minted 230m Jamaican dollars ($1.5m or...
coingeek.com

Thai tax agency to finalize digital currency tax guidelines in January 2022

Digital currency investors in Thailand will soon have a well-laid out taxation policy starting this month, the country’s taxman has revealed. The Thai Revenue Department said it’s working on clear criteria for calculating withholding tax on profits from digital currency trading, which it expects to finalize before the end of January.
cryptonews.com

Iran Set to Allow Digital Currencies Usage for International Payments - Report

Iran is reportedly set to finalize a scheme that would allow merchants to use digital currencies in international trades. According to a local media outlet, Alireza Peyman Pak, head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, said that the country's Central Bank reached an agreement with the Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Trade to allow businesses to utilize cryptoassets when making international payments.
