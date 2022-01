The Paramount Network's new Yellowstone prequel 1883 boasts an impressive cast that masterfully brings to life the origin story of the Dutton family. Creator Taylor Sheridan truly did an amazing job at finding the right people to tell the story of how John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) ancestors came to settle down on their massive Montana ranch. One of the most interesting casting decisions was thinking to put Tim McGraw and his wife Faith Hill in the roles of James and Margaret Dutton. Faith Hill has done some acting in the past, but in 1883 she proves that she really can do anything in the role of the tough and determined Dutton matriarch.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO