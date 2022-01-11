ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Factory farming dispute vexes Spain’s coalition government

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — A spat over factory farming is causing tension in Spain’s left-of-center coalition government. The farm minister on Tuesday described...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coinspeaker

Spain Sets New Rules to Govern Crypto Promotion

The new rules will be effective from the 17th of February, and non-compliance may attract up to €300,000. Spain has started placing restrictions on crypto promotions by influencers in an attempt to control crypto marketing- an apparent first for the EU. The agency in charge of financial regulation of the securities markets in Spain, the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), published new rules to govern influencer crypto posts. Tilted “NEW CNMV CIRCULAR ON THE ADVERTISING OF CRYPTO-ASSETS FOR INVESTMENT PURPOSES,” the press release specified what the government expects on influencers promotions on crypto in Spain.
MARKETS
crossroadstoday.com

New Czech governing coalition wins confidence vote

The Czech Republic’s new government won a mandatory confidence vote in the lower house of Parliament on Thursday with the coronavirus pandemic and soaring inflation presenting its immediate policy challenges. Lawmakers voted 106-87 in favor of the conservative-led government, in the ballot that every new administration must win to...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alberto Garzón
windpowermonthly.com

New German coalition government plans to boost renewable tender volumes

Germany’s new economy and climate protection minister plans to increase wind tender volumes and accelerate permitting processes in a bid to speed up emissions reductions. The Green Party’s Robert Habeck described previous climate protection measures as “inadequate in all sectors” at a press conference, and vowed to get Germany on course to hitting its climate targets by the end of the year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
go955.com

Spain’s government to limit retail price of COVID antigen tests

MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish government is working on rules to limit the retail price of COVID antigen tests, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday, after shortages were reported in many pharmacies across the country last month. “The debate we had before and during the Christmas season was...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Shropshire Star

New coalition government sworn in by King of Netherlands

Premier Mark Rutte will be at the helm of a coalition for the fourth time. Dutch King Willem-Alexander swore in a new ruling coalition, led for the fourth time by Mark Rutte, amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown and policy challenges ranging from climate change and housing shortages to the future of agriculture.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Government’s post-Brexit farming plan ‘will increase UK’s reliance on food imports’

The “blind optimism” shown by government ministers in their plans for the future of England’s farms could result in many small and tenant farmers being forced out of business, a parliamentary report has warned.In the wake of Brexit, farmers in England are set to see direct payments – worth £1.8bn in 2019/20 under the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy – slashed by more than half by 2024/25 and removed entirely in 2027 as the government shifts to a new regime intended to boost productivity and improve stewardship of the countryside.But a House of Commons committee report said that George Eustice’s Department...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#Madrid#Livestock#Coalition Government#Ap#British#The Guardian#United We Can#The Socialist Party
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Too much meat? Spain factory farming debate creates beef

Debate over the environmental impact of Spain’s huge factory farming sector is heating up in the country, Europe’s biggest meat consumer, and splitting its ruling coalition. In an interview published in British daily The Guardian, Consumer Affairs Minister Alberto Garzon lashed out against Spain’s “so-called mega-farms”, calling them...
AGRICULTURE
mining-technology.com

Centerra in talks with Kyrgyzstan Government to resolve Kumtor Mine dispute

Canadian mining firm Centerra Gold is in negotiations with the Kyrgyzstan Government to settle the dispute over the Kumtor Mine. The company and the government have been clashing over the financial and environmental issues at the mine. In May 2021, the government seized control of the mine soon after Centerra...
METAL MINING
The Independent

Edwin Poots accuses Sinn Fein of ‘abandoning’ farmers with climate change bill

Sinn Fein has been accused of “abandoning” Northern Ireland’s farmers by DUP Environment Minister Edwin Poots.During ministerial question time at Stormont Mr Poots attacked a proposed private members’ climate change bill, which he said could lead to around 13,000 jobs being lost in the agricultural sector.Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK and Ireland without a climate change act.Two separate climate bills are currently proceeding through legislative stages in the Assembly – a private members’ bill from Green Party NI leader Clare Bailey and one tabled by Mr Poots.Ms Bailey’s bill, which is supported by a majority...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Madrid, Spain
AFP

Macron rival Pecresse slams EU's 'sieve-like' borders

French right-wing presidential hopeful Valerie Pecresse on Saturday slammed the EU's "sieve-like" borders for allowing migrants to enter undetected and backed calls for barbed-wire fences to prevent them crossing illegally into the bloc. Pecresse, whom polls show as President Emmanuel Macron's top challenger in the April 2022 election, rammed home her position during a visit to a migrant camp on the Greek island of Samos. "We cannot have a sieve-like Europe, a supermarket Europe where you enter and leave as you please," the conservative politician, who styles herself as a cross between Margaret Thatcher and Angela Merkel, said. The Samos camp is one of three new migrant facilities on Greece's Aegean islands, which acted as a gateway to the EU for over one million asylum seekers in 2015. Most were Syrian, Iraqi or Afghan, arriving by boat from Turkey.
IMMIGRATION
abc17news.com

Russia won’t rule out military deployment to Cuba, Venezuela

MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian diplomat has refused to rule out a Russian military deployment to Cuba and Venezuela if tensions with the United States over Ukraine and NATO’s expansion in Eastern Europe mount. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in televised remarks on Thursday that he couldn’t confirm or exclude the possibility of Russia sending military assets to Latin America if the U.S. and its allies don’t curtail their activities on Russia’s doorstep. Ryabkov led a Russian delegation in talks with the U.S. on Monday. The negotiations in Geneva and a related NATO-Russia meeting took place in response to a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that the West fears might be a prelude to an invasion.
MILITARY
abc17news.com

Russian diplomat leaves open Cuba, Venezuela army deployment

MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian diplomat says that a Russian military deployment to Cuba and Venezuela can’t be excluded if tensions with the United States mount. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who led the Russian delegation in Monday’s talks in Geneva, said in televised remarks Thursday that he would neither confirm nor exclude the possibility that Russia could deploy military assets in Cuba and Venezuela. The negotiations in Geneva and Wednesday’s NATO-Russia meeting in Vienna failed to narrow the gap on Moscow’s security demands amid a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine. Speaking in an interview with Russian RTVI TV broadcast, Ryabkov noted that “it all depends on the action by our U.S. counterparts.”
MILITARY
WGN News

China’s Xi rejects ‘Cold War mentality,’ pushes cooperation

GENEVA (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping called Monday for greater world cooperation against COVID-19 and pledged to send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to discard a “Cold-War mentality” at a time of rising geopolitical tensions — a not-so-veiled swipe at the United States. The Chinese leader […]
POLITICS
Washington Post

Even if Putin doesn’t seize all of Ukraine, he has a larger strategy. The U.S. needs one, too.

John R. Bolton served as national security adviser under President Donald Trump and is the author of “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”. Russia’s focus on Ukraine is certainly intense. The Kremlin has massed troops and equipment along their common border; launched major cyberattacks against Kyiv’s government computer systems; planted operatives in the eastern Donbas region who could stage false-flag operations as pretexts for Russian invasion; and escalated a long-standing insistence that Ukraine is not a legitimate sovereign state.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy