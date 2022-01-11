ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

B&E Weekly Jams Presented by Bublr Bikes: 1/11-1/16/22

By Allen Halas
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year is just starting to kick into gear, and while it remains frigid outside, Milwaukee’s music scene...

AUDIO: Lennin Ledesma Featuring LiRoot & TJB – “Sour Patch Kid 2”

Lennin Ledesma, LiRoot & TJB have all been busy as of late, but managed to link up for a new single, “Sour Patch Kid 2.” The follow-up to a collaboration from Ledesma’s 2020 “Unwrapped” project, the trio talk about how life was growing up, and how that shaped who they are today. The raps skew towards the backpack side of things, without being too over the top lyrically. It feels like a cypher to some extent, with the trio of rappers taking to the mellow beat with ease. The song will certainly have you nodding along, and each artist brings just enough to the mic to take things in new directions with every verse. Listen to “Sour Patch Kid 2” below:
AUDIO: The Nunnery – “Floating Gardens”

Experimental artist The Nunnery have a new project that was released on Friday, and it’s a wonderful usage of layers and structuring to create a mellow bliss. “Floating Gardens” features several tracks that utilize loops of Sarah Elstran’s voice, producing an almost choral effect as the backbone of the track. Elstran also performs the lead vocal parts with the charm of an indie singer/songwriter, singing with a vulnerability to her voice that feels relatable and warm. Unlike many experimental projects, this release feels like it progressively picks up steam, with driving percussion and building sections of songs. “Floating Gardens” is right for the chill times in your life, and you can check it out below:
VIDEO: MKE Phill Way & MKE Quan – “For My City”

MKE Phill Way & MKE Quan are looking to make their mark on Milwaukee, and they have a strong new effort with their new video for “For My City.” The track features trap production with crisp harmonies about making it out of the basement, and all of the things that may entail along the way. While they do talk about hustling hard, there’s just a bit of humility that shines through in the delivery of the song, with notable bars about seeing violence in the hood growing up and losing people along the way. In some respects, you want to root for Phill Way and Quan by the end of this, and this video from DineroGangRay is hopefully just the beginning of their run. Check it out below:
AUDIO: Heezy The Artist & Tombo – “Waiting”

After a productive 2021, Heezy The Artist is starting the new year off strong, dropping a new EP with producer Tombo. “Waiting” features six tracks that don’t overstay their welcome, airing out some emotions in the short time that they’re playing. Heezy delivers his bars with a bit of apathy and some dread, but by design, playing off of some production that blends lo-fi and trap. It’s a project that feels extremely contemporary, yet will age well as music evolves. “Waiting” is a quick window into the world of Heezy The Artist and Tombo, and if 2022 is anything like 2021, there’s much more on the way this year from both acts. Check out the EP below:
AUDIO: Macho Mil Featuring Frost Loco – “Bangin”

Macho Mil and Frost Loco recently linked up for a new track, and they’re fully embracing the street life on “Bangin.” The track features anthemic trap production, and both artists talk about how real it can get when the opps are looking for them. In essence, it’s a track to say that they’re never scared, and always prepared. “Bangin” is a hard track, but it’s also an opportunity for Macho Mil and Frost Loco to display some bold confidence on the microphone. Get your first listen to the new song below:
AUDIO: Casual Diving – “Beyond the Frequency EP”

Emo rockers Casual Diving are out with a new EP. It’s five tracks that channel pent-up energy about weathering the storm ahead, waking up and living again, and allowing yourself to be open to chance. There’s a keen sense of hope that coats this EP, determined to stand fast against lingering uncertainty. Casual Diving go head-first into life’s unpredictable odysseys with “Beyond the Frequency.”
VIDEO: BMB Reno – “Keep My Name Out Yall Mouth”

In less than 90 seconds, BMB Reno brings the fire and lets you know that he’s not playing games. His newest video is for “Keep My Name Out Yall Mouth,” a harsh track that leaves nothing to the imagination. The beat hits hard, and the bars are for the streets only. The video from PhatPhat Productions is extra gritty, with Reno and the crew posted up wherever they please. This is a track to turn up to, or rattle your trunk if you feel so inclined. Check out the video for “Keep My Name Out Yall Mouth” below:
AUDIO: Cloak – “Anything for You”

“Dreamcore” artist Cloak has a new EP out. By “dreamcore” we refer to an overall fuzzy mood with elements taken from emo, shoegaze, ambient, and indie rock. Dedicated to his girlfriend, Cloak wrote these songs about emotional turmoil that can manifest in relationships. There’s hard-hitting topics from your mind playing tricks on you to dwelling on inadequacies to being saved from oneself – the black and white sun is certainly a fitting touch. It’s a personal and ruminative release from Cloak about being your own worst enemy.
AUDIO: Pendrop Poet – “Many Phases”

Pendrop Poet is known for putting their heart on their sleeve when it comes to music, and that’s the case once again with a new release, “Many Phases.” As you can guess, the project takes on a multitude of different emotions, with the combination of sung and spoken word pieces. It’s a unique combination of two conventional artforms, and the sounds and genres covered also vary greatly, as well. It’s a sonic hodgepodge, but it all comes together to an extent that feels like the songs belong in the same collection. No matter what you’re going through, there’s likely a relatable audio counterpart on this album. Get emo with Pendrop Poet with “Many Phases” below:
AUDIO: Stancilboi – “Never Fold”

With a strong first single on a wide range of streaming platforms in “Butterflies,” Stancilboi had his work cut out for him in delivering a follow-up. His latest is “Never Fold,” and he’s more than up to the challenge, putting together a mid-tempo track about being resilient against his doubts. There’s lines about addiction to cope with stress and paranoia, and it’s certainly not sugar coated. “Never Fold” is a very raw, emotional track, but a strong choice for a sophomore release from a new artist. Check out the single here below:
AUDIO: L o k o – “Mall EP”

Chillwave artist L o k o has a new EP out on Androids Dungeon Radio, and it’s the soundtrack to feeling perfectly in sync with your surroundings. “Baggage” has the charm of a multi-colored lava lamp while “Coupon Junkie” has some funky swag to it. “Mall EP” paves the way to gently float downstream in an increasingly cacophonous world. L o k o delivers the soft fire as always and we can’t wait to see what he’s got in store next.
Vibe

The Game, Ye & Hit-Boy Release “Eazy” Single, Pete Davidson Catches A Rib Shot

The highly anticipated single, “Eazy,” from The Game featuring Kanye “Ye” West finally released in full at 9pm pacific standard time on Friday (Jan. 14) via Spotify. Yet, snippet leaks were popping up all Friday afternoon, as rumors of Ye taking shots at his soon to be ex-wife’s hangout partner, in Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson, started to circulate. “God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass…” Kanye is in rare form with the hitter lines. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) To celebrate the song’s birth, Game went on...
AUDIO: Mike Neumeyer Featuring Rob van der Made – “Naturimba”

While we’ve already seen what Mike Neumeyer can do in terms of marimba soundscapes, his experimentation continues to evolve, enlisting the help of Rob van der Made for “Naturimba.” The track features Neumeyers sonic bliss via long, curious sounding marimba and vibraphone melodies, and is combined with nature sounds to even further paint the scene that the two are able to create via improvisation. The bright melodies mixed with the animal sounds give the feel of watching a majestic nature documentary, moments before the action is about to pick up. If you’re looking to drift away a bit, “Naturimba” can certainly put you in the wild for a moment. Check it out below:
VIDEO: Corey Pieper Featuring Lil Saucy – “Got It Next”

Corey Pieper recently linked up with Lil Saucy for his latest single and video, and he’s got a trap banger on his hands with “Got It Next.” The track is about being the next to blow up, and getting to the fame and fortune your own way. Pieper has been a fixture of the local music scene, but Lil Saucy shines here and truly lives the lyrics, as a much anticipated artist that has been developing a buzz for some time as well. The video from PhillyFlyBoy has the duo in a military base, rapping on tanks with armed forces making their way through the trenches. It’s a strong looking video, and one of Pieper’s best efforts yet. Check out “Got It Next” here below:
AUDIO: Virgin Ambition – “Sinner’s Cave”

Grungy alternative rockers Virgin Ambition’s latest single is all about devilish deeds. Vocalist Stephen Jansen sings about sleeping with a married woman and holding dark secrets. Therefore, it’s easier for him to find home in dim light than heavenly light. Virgin Ambition rock with a wicked penchant with “Sinner’s Cave.”
AUDIO: No Serial Killer – “I Luv Myself”

The brilliant ensemble No Serial Killer have released their latest single, ‘I Luv Myself.’ This track maintains its vitality throughout, which is one of the reasons it is now at the top of several radar lists. Staying beyond the box of modern norms, this one has an unmistakable...
Gospel Jam Sessions 1/23/22

The Black gospel musical tradition is central to American culture, and its cadence permeates our nation with rhythm and power. Join us as we celebrate and expand upon that legacy, with an evening of gospel music, as Pastor Marc Cooper (founder of the legendary Miami Mass Choir, and a mighty force on the Hammond B3 organ) brings together some of his favorite musicians and singers for a joyous musical experience. Discover real roots music with soul-stirring sounds from Miami’s best and brightest musicians!
AUDIO: Dev Diamond – “Dev”

Dev Diamond is an artist that doesn’t truly have a lot of constraints, and he’s willing to explore his sound on his new album, “Dev.” Things open with the guitar-driven track, “The Avenue,” but the album dips into the realms of pop, hip hop, and R&B in the course of 13 tracks. The biggest credit to the album, though, is that it is able to do all of those things without anything feeling truly out of place. Dev Diamond is opting to take the road less traveled on this album, and sometimes that’s the one that is the most exciting. Check out “Dev” here below:
AUDIO: CJ Folds – “Love At War (Mr. Lonely)”

After several singles that have caught our attention, CJ Folds’ sophomore album, “Love At War (Mr. Lonely)” is out now. 16 heartfelt tracks make up this record, and you can tell from the intro alone that Folds poured his heart out into this release. There are plenty of songs about a failed relationship, and the many stages of moving past that here, but that sets the best stage for Folds to showcase his vocal abilities. Guest verses from Langston, AremitRo$, Eli $tones, and Jordyn Sade put some added flavor into the songs, but CJ Folds does a great job of commanding the spotlight here. If you need some good music for heartbreak, “Love At War (Mr. Lonely)” is for sure the album to go-to. Check it out below:
1/11/22 Rock News

— Tool guitarist Adam Jones is giving fans a rare look and listen at one of the band’s final pre-tour rehearsals last week via Instagram Live. The rare behind-the-scenes look into Tool’s rehearsal showed Jones, bassist Justin Chancellor and drummer Danny Carey running through “The Patient” and later “The Pot.” Jones is one of only two members of the band who are regularly active on social media. Just before ending the live stream, he aimed his phone at a board in the studio that read ‘Last Practice.” Tool is beginning their Fear Inoculum tour this week, almost two years after the second U.S. leg of the tour was postponed due to the COVID pandemic.
