ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

DONE DEAL? Chelsea swoop for Watford defender Travis Akomeah

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea have swooped for Watford defender Travis Akomeah. The Secret Scout and reporter Fabrizio Romano are stating the 16 year-old has signed for Chelsea. The corresponding...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

DONE DEAL: Gillingham sign Watford goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg

Gillingham have signed Watford goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg on loan until the end of the season. The 22-year-old had joined Doncaster Rovers on a season-long loan in August, making 18 appearances before his spell was cut short earlier on Friday. He will be available for the Gills' League One fixture against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watford boss Ranieri: Look for me, Joao Pedro is a crack

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri is delighted with the form of Joao Pedro. The 20-year-old has begun to find his feet under Ranieri and he scored a late equaliser on Saturday to earn Watford a point at Newcastle. Ranieri, speaking ahead of Tuesday's crunch game with Burnley, has been impressed with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe ‘hurt’ by Watford draw but won’t lose faith in his Newcastle team

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is refusing to throw in the towel after seeing his side squander two priceless points in their quest for Premier League survival.Allan Saint-Maximin’s second-half strike had taken the Magpies to within three minutes of just their second win of the campaign, which would have lifted them out of the bottom three, but they succumbed to Joao Pedro’s late equaliser as Watford snatched a 1-1 draw to leave them still deep in trouble.However, Howe said: “We saw today as a huge opportunity and that’s why it hurts so much. We were really pleased with what we saw...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley’s clash with Watford postponed as not enough Clarets players available

Burnley’s game against Watford has been postponed after the Premier League accepted the Clarets’ application that they had fewer than the required number of players available.Manager Sean Dyche speaking at a press conference to preview Tuesday’s match, revealed only 10 first-team players took part in training on Monday before the club applied for the postponement.Dyche said the relegation-threatened club were in a worse position than they had been before the Premier League agreed to call off Saturday’s match against Leicester, with Charlie Taylor having taken a knock in training to add to the list of absentees.Burnley Football Club can...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Watford#Discounts#England#The Secret Scout#Arsenal#Tribal Football
The Independent

Burnley vs Watford postponed after Clarets depleted by injuries, Afcon and Covid

Burnley’s home match against Watford on Tuesday night has been postponed after the Premier League accepted that the Clarets do not have enough players available to field a team.Earlier on Monday the Burnley manager Sean Dyche revealed only 10 first-team players had taken part in training, forcing the club to apply for a second successive postponement after Saturday’s match against Leicester was also called off. “We’re at such a stretched moment in time that it’s very difficult all round,” Dyche said. “At training today there were 10 recognised first-team players. That’s where we’re at.”The Premier League stipulates clubs can apply...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Chelsea: Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel over Covid luck

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been 'luckier' than other Premier League clubs with Covid-19, despite Thomas Tuchel’s belief that it has been a deciding factor in the title race.Ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Etihad for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Tuchel said that "the biggest difference" between his side and City is that the defending champions have "dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation"."Maybe it is lucky, maybe they do it better, but they have fewer injuries to key players, fewer days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Tribal Football

DONE DEAL: Scunthorpe sign Wolves defender Luke Matheson

Scunthorpe United have signed defender Luke Matheson on loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers for the rest of the season. The 19-year-old right-back is the second loan signing the Iron have made in January following striker Sam Burns. Matheson joined Wolves from Rochdale for £1m in January 2020 but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Real Madrid striker Benzema: I've been good influence on Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema says he's been a positive influence on young teammate Vinicius Junior. The Frenchman has been one of, if not the most important player, at Real Madrid in recent times and has helped develop those around him, including Brazilian youngster Vinicius. "I try to make the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Who could succeed Rafael Benitez as Everton manager?

Rafael Benitez’s departure from Everton has thrown open another managerial vacancy and some interesting names are already being lined up to replace the 61-year-old Spaniard.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the potential contenders to replace him.Wayne RooneyEngland and Manchester United’s leading goalscorer has endured a baptism of fire in his first managerial job at Derby and the temptation to return to his boyhood club could prove too strong to turn down should the call come. Everton have prised managers away from Premier League rivals in the past – Ronald Koeman from Southampton and Marco Silva...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Miami Herald

Wolves survive late rally to beat Southampton 3-1 in EPL

Adama Traore scored his first goal of the season and Wolverhampton survived a late rally to beat Southampton 3-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday. Raul Jimenez converted a penalty in the 37th minute and captain Conor Coady headed home in the 59th before a nervy finish at Molineux Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Manchester City vs Chelsea on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

The Etihad Stadium plays host to the top of the table Premier League clash between Manchester City and Chelsea this afternoon. City are first in the league with Chelsea second coming into this game, but with completely different form in the competition. Chelsea will be hoping to end their poor run, but they will take inspiration from some promising displays in the Carabao Cup. Today’s match is Chelsea’s second against City in the league this season and their last chance to peg the reigning champions back in their pursuit of the title.Follow Man City vs Chelsea LIVECity will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter happy at ‘ambitious’ Brighton after links to Everton job

Brighton boss Graham Potter insists he is very happy at one of the Premier League’s “best-run clubs” amid reports linking him with the vacant Everton job.The Toffees are searching for a new manager after sacking Rafael Benitez following just one win from 13 top-flight games.Potter, whose contract runs until the summer of 2025, has impressed since arriving at the Amex Stadium in 2019 and has the Seagulls flying high in ninth place ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Chelsea.“I can’t comment on speculation, things that are out there in the newspapers,” he said.“I’m focused on my job here, very happy here...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy