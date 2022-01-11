Beauty Haul will be LIVE this Thursday!

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “There are few products I swear by, and this is one I truly think is just fantastic,” says actor Kiernan Shipka of Biologique Recherche’s Lotion P50. She applies the coveted formula with her hands after starting her routine with a water rinse. “My first step is usually just wiping my face with some water; I normally don’t use a cleanser in the morning. I wake up very groggy and tired, and if I can expedite the process in any way I will.” While this philosophy is carried through her simplified skin-care and makeup regimen, her beauty cabinet is stocked with holy-grail offerings that are known to perform well. “I’ve struggled with my skin before—I’ve suffered from bouts of cystic acne. That started as a teen, and I think that’s what made me focused on my skin-care routine,” she notes.

RETAIL ・ 4 DAYS AGO