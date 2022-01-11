Beauty Haul will be LIVE this Thursday!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Your host, Vogue Beauty Director Celia Ellenberg, is back with a LIVE edition of our brand-new monthly video series, Beauty Haul, available––you...

Catherine Holstein photographed her Khaite pre-fall collection in a New York auto tunnel. Captured somewhere beneath the Hudson or East River, the scene captures her affection for the city’s gritty glamour, but it’s also a poetic nod to how she felt when she designed the clothes. Between the endless pandemic, the political tumult, and climate change—to name just a few of our modern crises—Holstein compared our shared experience to rushing through a dark tunnel, unsure when or where it will end. Scary? Definitely. But the takeaway is just to keep moving forward. (“The only way out is through,” et cetera.)
Mytsiq Living's focus on nourishment challenges the beauty care industry

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI/Heylin Spark): With the blitz of celebrity endorsements, super luxury packaging and mesmerising fragrance, the true nourishment inside a personal care product has been often overlooked. Have you ever given a thought what goes inside your favourite brand's hair, skin, and beauty products? Do you...
Why It's Time to Finally Dye Your Hair That Fantasy Color, According to Pro Daniel Moon

What the world needs now is more color—and pro-to-the-stars Daniel Moon is supplying droves of it one dye job at a time. “Take the leap, have fun with it!” is Moon’s guiding mantra inside his cult downtown salon Hair Los Angeles—fittingly located in the Arts District—where treatments are designed to defy Mother Nature on every front. Think: Fluorescent color, extreme saturation, and even swirling prints and patterns. This is, after all, the man who helped pioneer the hair graffiti trend with the kaleidoscopic neon murals he’s created on the heads of everyone from Kanye West to Adwoa Aboah. Despite the ongoing global pandemic—or perhaps because of the cathartic visual self-expression people are craving to counter it—Moon, who also counts Kristen Stewart, Kid Cudi, and Madonna (Madge once likened his work to Basquiat) as clients, has been busier than ever.
Beauty Changes Lives Experience Set for April

The Beauty Changes Lives Experience is bringing high-octane energy, provocative artistry, and disruptive design back to Chicagoland during America’s Beauty Show (ABS). Beauty industry icons, next-gen talent, and other friends of beauty will be on hand to celebrate as Beauty Changes Lives (BCL) marks its ten-year anniversary and a decade of changing lives through the gift of scholarships and mentoring.
Never Mind the Peacocks… Stylist Tom Stubbs Nominates Pitti's Finest Specialist Menswear Brands

“The thing about Pitti,” says flaneur, stylist, and until-recently long-entrenched menswear specialist for the Financial Times’ How To Spend It supplement, Tom Stubbs “is that you get so much out of it. Moving around the fair and checking in with the stands and chatting with the owners means you always have a sense of what’s going on, and what’s coming up. Chatting with the buyers—and there are a group of us who have recently started getting together for a morning run before the fair opens—gives you extra intel too. Plus, I like just posing around, although I wouldn’t ever identify as a peacock.”
Maybelline's new curling mascara transformed our short, straight lashes

Always coming up trumps with innovative formulations and cleverly designed lash-catching brushes, Maybelline has so many game-changing mascaras in its back catalogue that it impressively sells a mascara in the UK every seven seconds.The latest launch, the Maybelline colossal curl bounce mascara, has been on the beauty shelves a matter of days and has already created a serious beauty buzz around it. Online retailer LookFantastic has reported that #curlbounce has already raked in an incredible 27.5 million views on TikTok.It looks like it’s already following in the successful footsteps of last year’s lash sensational sky high mascara that went viral....
17 Beauty Trends Set to Be Big in 2022

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As we continued to grapple with the realities of the current climate, 2021 saw the rise of a plethora of makeup trends. There was an explosion of Y2K nostalgia, as makeup artists embraced frosted eyeshadow and high-shine lips. There was an emphasis on bold, geometric eyes, as individuals sought to draw attention to the only area visible above their masks. And there was a movement towards healthy, glowing skin, as wellness became the new luxury in our pandemic world. But what will beauty look like in 2022? We asked the experts for their trend predictions.
Slugging: The moisturising technique skincare gurus swear by

With winter months turning our skin dry and flaky, some skincare gurus have come up with a simple cure that many swear by - slugging.Thankfully, the trend doesn’t involve any slithering molluscs - but it does involve a significant amount of gooey Vaseline - which may actually feel similar.The topic of numerous Reddit threads, including one called “I’m in Love with Vaseline,” slugging is actually the process of smothering your face with Vaseline before you go to sleep.According to slug-life fans, the method is pretty simple.First, you prepare your face by using your regular nighttime skincare routine. Then, once your...
The 13 Best Anti-Aging Neck Creams

We're all familiar with the products needed to firm the skin on our face. But what about our neck? Contrary to popular belief, neck creams aren't just face creams disguised under a new name. "Neck creams are often thicker than facial creams and have ingredients in them to help lift and tighten the neck skin that loses collagen and elastin over time," says board-certified dermatologist Lily Talakoub.
Michael Kors Teams Up With Emerging Brand Ashya on a Line of Handbags—Shop It Now

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Few names are as synonymous with American fashion as Michael Kors. And with the brand celebrating its 40th anniversary, looking back on his first years in the business made the designer feel extra reflective about what it means, in particular, to be a new designer in the big city. Hence, Michael Kors’ new partnership with Ashya, a small Brooklyn-based label, dreamt up to offer a sort of platform to the masses.
Forget French Girl Chic. Designer Vanessa Seward Has Written the Book on La Gentlewoman

The mythic Parisienne has been idolized, exploited, debunked, deconstructed, and revived with such fervor and frequency that it’s no wonder Vanessa Seward has turned to a different archetype for her first book. Debuting in French to start, La Guide de la Gentlewoman explores how the designer views femininity, relationships, and personal style as a push-and-pull between outward performance and inner insecurities—and what we can do to arrive at a more realistic equilibrium. Seward, who spent years in the studios of Chanel and Yves Saint Laurent, joined Azzaro as creative director, and found success reinterpreting ’70s bourgeois codes for her namesake label (supported by A.P.C.’s Jean Touitou), says the project allowed her to relate her experiences indirectly and with a certain lightness.
Nordstrom Just Secretly Put So Many Ugg Best-Selling Boots on Sale, and They're Selling Out at Record Speed

The Ugg Tazz mule was by far one of my best purchases of 2021. After I saw Gigi Hadid wearing the platform slip-ons back in October, I knew I had to have them. I've been wearing them non-stop for the last two weeks, and they're my go-to for dog walking and errand running. The platform makes them feel like something a Bratz doll would wear, so I haven't hesitated to wear them out to dinner, too. These mules keep my feet warmer than my favorite pair of fluffy house slippers, and , and people have complimented me endlessly every time I wear them.
Looking for Things to Do? Here's Where to Go in January (and What to Wear)

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Not long ago, you might have found yourself all dressed up with nowhere to go. Or, more likely, you weren’t dressed up at all. But that was then, and this is now. This January, we’re looking to museums and restaurants to satiate our cravings for activity. Manhattan welcomed Casa Dani, from Michelin-starred chef Dani Garcia, to Hudson Yards—a not-to-miss addition to the city’s culinary scene. And down in Washington, D.C., Lebanese restaurant Ilili opens its second location. Over in Aspen, the North Face x Gucci pop-up is getting buzzy, and in a couple of weekends near Miami, it’s off to the races with the Pegasus World Cup horse races on January 29. More on all of these—plus outfit suggestions!—in January’s edition of What to Wear, Where.
So Many Pairs of UGGs Just Got Marked Down at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Shoe shopping! It’s only one of our absolute favorite activities on the planet. And why wouldn’t it be? The shopping itself is fun enough, but it also ends with a new pair of chic, comfy, outfit-making shoes ready to go in our closet.
The 5 Best Hair-Growth Serums for Men, and How to Use Them

My partner and I have two very different approaches to combating hair loss. I’m all-in on the pills, potions and procedures: that’s finasteride, minoxidil and even a hair transplant—and I’m more than content with the full, natural-looking results. He, on the other hand, prefers the “less clinical” route and relies heavily on hair growth and haif fortifying serums as well as a healthy lifestyle and an anti-hair loss shower and styling regimen. It’s those hair serums we’ll address today, which work a lot like facial serums in that they deliver nourishing ingredients to the scalp and follicle to promote stronger,...
Kiernan Shipka Shares Her Date-Worthy Makeup Look, and the Self-Care Lessons She Learned on Sabrina

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “There are few products I swear by, and this is one I truly think is just fantastic,” says actor Kiernan Shipka of Biologique Recherche’s Lotion P50. She applies the coveted formula with her hands after starting her routine with a water rinse. “My first step is usually just wiping my face with some water; I normally don’t use a cleanser in the morning. I wake up very groggy and tired, and if I can expedite the process in any way I will.” While this philosophy is carried through her simplified skin-care and makeup regimen, her beauty cabinet is stocked with holy-grail offerings that are known to perform well. “I’ve struggled with my skin before—I’ve suffered from bouts of cystic acne. That started as a teen, and I think that’s what made me focused on my skin-care routine,” she notes.
Best flower shop: Living Beauty Florals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Living Beauty Floral, your choice for Jacksonville’s best flower shop, knows the meaning of value and fresh blooms. That’s why you buy from a local florist -- not to mention the better selection and extraordinary service that you’ll receive from Living Beauty. “Nothing...
Nicholas Daley's Mulberry Collaboration Is a Joyous Ode to Community

Anyone lucky enough to have attended one of Nicholas Daley’s presentations or fashion shows will know that music is almost as much a part of the Daley experience as his desirable, craft-centric clothes. This might mean an actual jazz quartet playing the tuba and handheld sakara drums while walking the runway, or an afterparty headlined by iconic dub and reggae musicians like Dennis Bovell and Linton Kwesi Johnson, or even the colors of the legendary jazz label Blue Note’s logo woven into the garments themselves.
Megan Fox Talks Clothes That "Let Me Be Me" at Dolce & Gabbana's Milan After-Party

Late on Saturday night at a dinner for around 40 people in Milan’s Martini Bar, Colson Baker and Domenico Dolce proposed a toast. It was to celebrate a headline-making engagement that had just gone down a storm. Because the engagement wasn’t the one you might be thinking of, however, there was no question that we drank anything but Prosecco. The toast and the dinner we’d just finished was to celebrate that afternoon’s highly-collaborative menswear show at which the fall 2022 menswear collection by Dolce & Gabbana had shared the Teatro Metropole runway with Machine Gun Kelly (Baker’s high-caliber stage name). As Vogue Runway’s review recounted, it was a blast.
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

