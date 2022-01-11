ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan

UN seeks $5B for stabilizing but still suffering Afghanistan

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations is making what it calls a record $5 billion appeal to help Afghanistan and its neighboring...

www.wcn247.com

Telegraph

UN launches largest ever humanitarian appeal to stop Afghanistan catastrophe

The United Nations is launching the world's largest humanitarian fundraising appeal for a single country in a bid to avert a catastrophe of hunger and poverty in Afghanistan. Tens of thousands of children face death from malnutrition, millions have fled their homes and the economy is in free fall after a long-running crisis sharply accelerated with the Taliban takeover.
CHARITIES
The Independent

UN launches record $5 billion aid appeal for crisis in Afghanistan

The United Nations has made a record $5 billion (£3.7 million) aid appeal to help Afghanistan and millions of Afghans sheltering abroad, calling the funds an "essential stop gap" to ensure the country’s future after the Taliban’s seizure of power last August.The UN Office for the Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs said the appeal, which amounts to nearly a quarter of Afghanistan’s GDP, is the largest ever sought for one nation and triple the figure it received in 2021 when the US-backed government collapsed. About $4.4 billion is needed within Afghanistan to help 22 million people, while a further...
FOOD & DRINKS
omahanews.net

UN, partners launch plans to help people in 'acute need' in Afghanistan

New York [US], January 11 (ANI): The United Nations and non-governmental organizations on Tuesday launched joint response plans aiming to deliver vital humanitarian relief to 22 million people in Afghanistan and support 5.7 million displaced Afghans and local communities in five neighbouring countries. In a statement, the UN refugee agency...
AFGHANISTAN
abc17news.com

UN seeks $5B to aid millions of Afghans as country struggles

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations has launched its biggest ever appeal — for over $5 billion to help 22 million Afghans whose country is on the brink of a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse as well as 5.7 million Afghan refugees in five neighboring countries. The U.N. said Tuesday that the appeal will be followed by a pledging conference in mid-March. The U.N. humanitarian chief has warned that Afghanistan’s economic collapse “is happening before our eyes” and is urging the international community to take action to stop “the freefall” before it leads to more deaths. He says donor nations need to support basic services including education, hospitals, electricity and paying civil servants.
WORLD
Newsbug.info

UN chief: Afghanistan needs access to frozen funds

UNITED NATIONS — Afghanistan must be given access to frozen funds in the face of a severe humanitarian crisis following the takeover of power by the hardline Islamist Taliban, the U.N. said on Thursday. "The function of Afghanistan's Central Bank must be preserved and assisted, and a path identified...
AFGHANISTAN
albuquerqueexpress.com

Blinken discusses Afghanistan situation with UN official, President of Red Cross

Washington [US], January 15 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday (local time) virtually met UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer and discussed the Afghanistan situation. "Today, Blinken met virtually with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The AP Interview: Taliban pledge all girls in schools soon

Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers say they hope to be able to open all schools for girls across the country after late March, their spokesman told The Associated Press on Saturday, offering the first timeline for addressing a key demand of the international community.Since the Taliban takeover in mid-August, girls in most of Afghanistan have not been allowed back to school beyond grade 7. The international community, reluctant to formally recognize a Taliban-run administration, is wary they could impose similar harsh measures as during their previous rule 20 years ago. At the time, women were banned from education, work and...
WORLD
AFP

At least 26 killed in Afghan earthquake

At least 26 people were killed after an earthquake hit western Afghanistan on Monday, an official said. "Five women and four children are among the 26 people killed in the earthquake," said Sarwary, adding that four more were injured.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Afghanistan: 'Terrified' British Council teachers still in hiding

Afghans who were employed to spread British values and teach English in Helmand province have told the BBC they are still in hiding from the Taliban and remain "terrified of reprisals". Around 100 ex-British Council staff are still in Afghanistan having so far been denied the right to come to...
WORLD
Axios

UN agency official warns Afghanistan is facing "tsunami of hunger"

Afghanistan faces a "tsunami of hunger," Mary-Ellen McGroarty, a senior official at the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), warned Thursday in an interview with AP. Driving the news: More than 22 million people in Afghanistan face food shortages and more than 8 million people in Afghanistan are close to starvation, per AP.
SUPREME COURT
AFP

Taliban fighters pepper spray women protesters calling for rights

Taliban forces on Sunday fired pepper spray at a group of women protesters in Afghanistan's capital demanding rights to work and education, three demonstrators told AFP. Since seizing control of the country by force in August, the Taliban authorities have imposed creeping restrictions on Afghans, especially on women. Around 20 women gathered in front of Kabul University, chanting "equality and justice" and carried banners that read "Women's rights, human rights", an AFP correspondent reported. The protest however was later dispersed by the Taliban fighters who arrived at the scene in several vehicles, three women protesters told AFP.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Aafia Siddiqui: Pakistani prisoner at centre of Texas siege

Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani prisoner in the United States whose release was reportedly demanded by a Texas hostage-taker this weekend, is serving an 86-year sentence for the attempted murder of American soldiers. Four people were freed unharmed on Sunday following a more than 10-hour standoff at a synagogue in the US state. Their suspected captor was killed. Media, quoting a US official briefed on the matter, reported that the man was calling for the release of 49-year-old Siddiqui. Her lawyer said in a statement to CNN that she had "absolutely no involvement" in the hostage situation, and condemned the man's actions.
TEXAS STATE
wcn247.com

Pakistani policeman, 2 gunmen killed in shootout in capital

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's police say two gunmen opened fire at police officers manning a roadside checkpoint in the capital, Islamabad, triggering a shootout that killed an officer and two assailants. A police statement says two policemen were also wounded in Monday's attack near a market. Pakistan's interior minister condemned the attack. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and police said officers are still investigating. Although militants often target security forces in Pakistan, such attacks in Islamabad are rare. Last Friday, militants attacked an army post in the restive northwest, bordering Afghanistan, triggering an intense shootout that killed a Pakistani soldier. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for that attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

US Africa envoy to visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia

The US special envoy for the Horn of Africa will visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia next week amid ongoing crises in the two African nations, the State Department announced Friday. David Satterfield and Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee will travel to Riyadh, Khartoum and Addis Ababa from January 17-20. In Riyadh, the pair will meet with the Friends of Sudan, a group calling for the restoration of the country's transitional government following a military coup in October. The meeting aims to "marshal international support" for the UN mission to "facilitate a renewed civilian-led transition to democracy" in Sudan, according to the statement.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Taliban stage show of strength with parade after protests

Taliban fighters paraded through a northwest Afghan city in a show of strength at the weekend, days after reinforcements were sent to quell unrest over the detention of a popular commander. Protests erupted last week in Maymana, capital of Faryab province, after an Uzbek Taliban commander was detained for alleged links to a kidnapping plot. The unrest sparked fears of tensions between Uzbek and Pashtun civilians and Taliban fighters, with unconfirmed reports that members of both ethnic groups had been killed in isolated clashes. "We deployed hundreds of forces from neighbouring provinces and the situation is under control now," Latifullah Hakimi, a senior defence ministry official, told AFP at the weekend.
PROTESTS
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel’s UN delegation seeks more Israelis in the world body

Israel’s delegation to the United Nations has been working in recent weeks to increase the number of Israelis employed at the world body’s headquarters in New York. Israel is suffering from a lack of representation throughout the United Nations’ various organizations, which only employ some 100 Israelis—none of whom hold any senior positions. This number is small even compared to other countries with similar population sizes as Israel.
WORLD
wcn247.com

Indonesian officials make rare visit to Israel on COVID-19

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Army Radio says a delegation of Indonesian officials made a rare visit to Israel recently to discuss coronavirus strategies, despite the countries not having diplomatic relations. Army Radio reported on Monday that the Indonesian health officials aimed to “learn how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic” from Israeli officials. The report did not specify when the visit took place. Israel’s Foreign Ministry would not confirm the report, but said that Israel “believes in international cooperation in every regard” in the fight against the virus and is prepared to share information and experience.
PUBLIC HEALTH

