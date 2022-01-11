ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crib raises USD 400,000 in its pre-seed round to build the super co-living app

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGurugram (Haryana) [India], January 11 (ANI/NewsVoir):The round also saw participation from BlackSoil Capital along with marquee angels from Faad Network. Other notable angel investors are Shashwat Nakrani (Co-founder, BharatPe), Jasminder Singh Gulati (Co-founder, Nowfloats, acquired by Jio), Ajay Yadav (Founder, Roomi), Sarath Sura (Ex-Director, Allahabad Bank), Abdul Paravengal (ex-CBO, Shipper), Rahul...

Silicon Republic

Bolt raises €628m in its largest funding round to date

The Estonian start-up plans to grow its existing services, including a rapid expansion of its grocery delivery option. European mobility company Bolt has announced its largest ever funding round of €628m led by Sequoia Capital and Fidelity Management and Research Company. Other investors that participated were Whale Rock, Owl...
BUSINESS
India's Mukesh Ambani spends $98 million for Mandarin Oriental Hotel

NEW YORK CITY, New Your: Mukesh Ambani, India's wealthiest person, has gained a controlling stake in the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City for $98.2 million. Ambani's conglomerate, Reliance Industries, announced the acquisition of the hotel's parent company, a Cayman Islands-based firm controlled by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, which indirectly holds a 73.4 percent stake. The agreement is expected to close by the end of March.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Entrepreneur

Employee Growth Enablement Platform Courseplay Raises INR 3 Crore in Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Employee growth enablement platform Courseplay raises INR 3 Crore in a Seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds raised will be used to focus on customer acquisition and bringing new AI-powered capabilities to the market. The company will continue to expand operations across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.
BUSINESS
hotelbusiness.com

Hotel operations solution Spectaflow raises $1.9M in post-seed round

Spectaflow, an integrated SaaS solution provider for hotel operations, has raised $1.9 million in a post-seed round led by Frumtak Ventures, with participation from existing investors. This round builds on earlier investments raised from Icelandic New Business Venture Fund, and angel investors including Grimur Saemundsen, founder/CEO, Blue Lagoon; Hilmar Veigar Petursson, CEO, CCP Games; and Thor Fridriksson, founder, TeaTime and Plain Vanilla Games. With this post-seed round, the company has raised a total of $2.8 million from investor and grant funding to date.
INDUSTRY
thepaypers.com

Startup Afrikrea raises USD 6.2 mln in pre-Series A round

Ecommerce startup Afrikrea based in The Ivory Coast has raised a USD 6.2 million pre-series A round while rebranding to ANKA, the SaaS platform it launched for sellers. Afrikrea said it served more than 7,000 sellers from 47 African countries and buyers from 170 countries. After some research, the company noticed that these sellers also engaged with other channels, such as websites or social media. To them, it made sense to build another platform, ANKA, where merchants with an omnichannel dashboard, can monitor their sales and inventory across all these channels.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

mPharma raises $35 million in round joined by Tinder co-founder’s JAM fund, Bharti executive

MPharma plans to grow its community (Mutti) pharmacies across eight markets in Africa to be the first point of care for patients. The startup’s Mutti pharmacies are essentially mini-hospitals offering a wide-range of services, including medical consultation, diagnostic and telehealth services. All these while increasing access and affordability to quality medication.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Louisville Business First

Nexosome Oncology raises $4M in seed round — here are the details

A spin-out of a Louisville-based health care company has closed on a rather large fundraising seed round. Nexosome Oncology raised $4 million in the round, which wrapped up at the end of 2021. The startup, led by CEO Todd Hembrough, is the third venture to spin out of NX PharmaGen Inc., a life sciences company, which also produced NX Prenatal and NX Development Corp.
LOUISVILLE, KY
thepaypers.com

Startup re:cap raises USD 115.5 mln in seed round

Germany-based start-up re:cap, which offers a non-dilutive, revenue-based financing platform for businesses, has raised USD 111.5 million in its seed round. The start-up had previously raised USD 1.5 million in a pre-seed round in May 2021. The funding is made up of a combination of growth capital and liquidity for its platform.Felix Capital, Project A Ventures, and existing investor Entrée Capital all contributed to the round.
MARKETS
Brella raises $5 million seed round for on-demand childcare

On-demand, app-enabled childcare platform Brella has raised $5 million in a series seed round. The round, led by Toba Capital and Halogen Ventures, brings the company's total funding to $8 million. The Playa Vista, California-based startup said it will use the funds to expand its offerings with new locations, continue...
INTERNET
crowdfundinsider.com

ThankUCash, a Nigeria-Based Rewards App, Closes $5.3M Seed Round

a loyalty, deals, and rewards platform targeting African markets, this week announced the close of a $5.3 million seed funding round. The company launched in 2018. The round was led by venture capital firms 500 Global and Unicorn Growth Capital. U.S.-based accelerator Expert Dojo, Predictive VC, SaaS Growth Ventures, Betatron Venture Group, Accelerex Holdings. Individual investors like Andrew Dell, former CEO of HSBC Africa, and Craig Fenton of Google UK also participated. The funds will be used to expand in ThankUCash’s home country of Nigeria, along with moves in Ghana and Kenya. Hiring and enhanced offerings are also on the to-do list.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

StageZero, Generating AI Training Data Through In-App Tasks for Mobile Gamers, Raises $1.8 Million Seed

StageZero has raised a $1.8 Million seed round. The Helsinki-based startup generates valuable AI training data for companies by giving mobile gamers in-app tasks to complete in exchange for rewards. StageZero was founded in 2016 in Helsinki, Finland by brothers Thomas and Nicklas Forss as a games development company, aiming to utilize AI in games. They realized that the AI data needed for algorithms to function is hard to come by and expensive, and that it was possible to solve the lack of AI data by using gamers and app users and started developing the MicroTasks technology. After the realization that they were able to solve the same problems for other companies, they decided to pivot to providing AI data services using the technology. StageZero employs a team of 11, and has to-date raised $2.8M.
VIDEO GAMES
raleighnews.net

Vikas Lifecare acquired 75% stake in Genesis Gas Solutions Pvt. Ltd, engaged in developing "Smart Products" including Smart Gas Meters Power Distribution solutions

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI/PNN): BSE and NSE listed Vikas Lifecare Limited has announced that, moving further ahead with the objective of broad-basing the product portfolio, and diversifying into futuristic and unique product lines, new edge businesses, complimenting and supplementing the existing business lines of the Company, the company has entered into definite agreement with the existing promoters/shareholders for acquiring 75% equity of Genesis Gas Solutions Private Limited (the 'Genesis'), a company engaged in the business developing "Smart Products" including Smart Gas MetersPower Distribution solutions for the ever-expanding infrastructure in India, in a cash deal amounting Rs. 250 million, payable in stages.
BUSINESS
raleighnews.net

Anurag Shrivastava, Founder of DIDI selected for the Prime Minister's women empowerment policy working group

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India is organizing interaction of select startups with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Startup India Innovation Week from January 10-16 2022 under the nationwide celebration of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence.
INDIA
raleighnews.net

TrueCV takes to revolutionize the employee verification and onboarding process

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI/Heylin Spark): TrueCV is India's first 360 Verification portal and employment history repository system. It's a venture of VLS Sourcing Private Limited, one of the leading HR consulting firms for the Hospitality and IT Industry. With a vision to channelize the recruitment process and assist...
ECONOMY
raleighnews.net

Will Singapore's Vertex SPAC IPO benefit any Indian startups?

By Lee Kah WhyeSingapore, January 17 (ANI): The hottest rage in the U.S. financial markets during the COVID-19 pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 was the SPAC - special purpose acquisition company. In 2020, around 200 SPACs went public in the U.S. raising about USD 64 billion in total funding,...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

YantraLive Raises $1Million in Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. YantraLiv, India’s leading B2B platform for heavy equipment and parts, has raised $1 million in a Seed round from GrowthStory and other angel investors including Bigbasket’s Vipul Parekh. The startup’s existing investors also participated in the round.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

INDmoney raises $75M for its super finance app in India

Tiger Global, Steadview Capital, and Dragoneer co-led the startup’s $75 million Series D funding, said Ashish Kashyap, founder and chief executive of INDmoney, in an interview with TechCrunch. The startup, which is valued at about $600 million in the new round, is working to raise another $10 million from...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Glamplus Raises $700,000 In Pre-Series A Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. SaaS enabled marketplace startup Glamplus has raised $700,000 in a pre-Series A round from Blume Ventures, Ramakant Sharma (COO- Livspace) and participation from existing investors IPV. The funds raised will be utilised in vertical tech SAAS capabilities along with expansion of B2B marketplace business to scale to 10,000 partners and monthly revenues of INR 5 crore per month by March 2022.
BUSINESS

