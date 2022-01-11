Crib raises USD 400,000 in its pre-seed round to build the super co-living app

StageZero has raised a $1.8 Million seed round. The Helsinki-based startup generates valuable AI training data for companies by giving mobile gamers in-app tasks to complete in exchange for rewards. StageZero was founded in 2016 in Helsinki, Finland by brothers Thomas and Nicklas Forss as a games development company, aiming to utilize AI in games. They realized that the AI data needed for algorithms to function is hard to come by and expensive, and that it was possible to solve the lack of AI data by using gamers and app users and started developing the MicroTasks technology. After the realization that they were able to solve the same problems for other companies, they decided to pivot to providing AI data services using the technology. StageZero employs a team of 11, and has to-date raised $2.8M.

