Agriculture

Factory farming dispute vexes Spain's coalition government

 6 days ago

MADRID (AP) — A spat over factory farming is causing tension in Spain’s left-of-center coalition government. The farm minister on Tuesday...

Leaders of Germany, Spain meet to align progressive agendas

MADRID (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez are meeting to align their left-wing governments; agendas and plan how to boost progressive policies in the 27-nation European Union. After taking over last month from Angela Merkel as leader of the EU’s most populous nation and its largest economy, Scholz joined Sánchez in the selected group of progressive EU politicians holding office. Both leaders also head unprecedented coalition governments. Their talks Monday were expected to focus on ways to strengthen social democratic policies in the EU as countries launch their economic recoveries after sharp losses caused by the pandemic. The mounting tensions along Ukraine’s border with Russia were also expected to be discussed.
New Czech governing coalition wins confidence vote

The Czech Republic's government has won a mandatory confidence vote in the lower house of Parliament with the coronavirus pandemic and soaring inflation presenting its immediate policy challenges. The government was formed after two political coalitions of five parties together secured a majority of parliamentary seats in the country’s Oct. 8-9 election, ending the reign of populist billionaire Andrej Babis. The new partnership holds 108 seats in the 200-seat lower house, relegating Babis and his centrist ANO (YES) movement to the opposition. Despite the differences on many issues, including climate change, same-sex marriage and the adoption of the euro, the coalition supports the Czech Republic’s membership of the European Union and NATO.
New German coalition government plans to boost renewable tender volumes

Germany’s new economy and climate protection minister plans to increase wind tender volumes and accelerate permitting processes in a bid to speed up emissions reductions. The Green Party’s Robert Habeck described previous climate protection measures as “inadequate in all sectors” at a press conference, and vowed to get Germany on course to hitting its climate targets by the end of the year.
Spain’s government to limit retail price of COVID antigen tests

MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish government is working on rules to limit the retail price of COVID antigen tests, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday, after shortages were reported in many pharmacies across the country last month. “The debate we had before and during the Christmas season was...
New coalition government sworn in by King of Netherlands

Premier Mark Rutte will be at the helm of a coalition for the fourth time. Dutch King Willem-Alexander swore in a new ruling coalition, led for the fourth time by Mark Rutte, amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown and policy challenges ranging from climate change and housing shortages to the future of agriculture.
Government’s post-Brexit farming plan ‘will increase UK’s reliance on food imports’

The “blind optimism” shown by government ministers in their plans for the future of England’s farms could result in many small and tenant farmers being forced out of business, a parliamentary report has warned.In the wake of Brexit, farmers in England are set to see direct payments – worth £1.8bn in 2019/20 under the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy – slashed by more than half by 2024/25 and removed entirely in 2027 as the government shifts to a new regime intended to boost productivity and improve stewardship of the countryside.But a House of Commons committee report said that George Eustice’s Department...
Too much meat? Spain factory farming debate creates beef

Debate over the environmental impact of Spain’s huge factory farming sector is heating up in the country, Europe’s biggest meat consumer, and splitting its ruling coalition. In an interview published in British daily The Guardian, Consumer Affairs Minister Alberto Garzon lashed out against Spain’s “so-called mega-farms”, calling them...
North Macedonia: Center-left government OK'd by parliament

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s parliament has approved a new coalition C abinet led again by the Social Democrats, with two ethnic Albanian parties as junior partners. The new Prime Minister, 47-year-old Dimitar Kovachevski, a deputy finance minister in the previous government, replaced Zoran Zaev, 47, who stepped down after heavy losses in local elections last October. The new cabinet was approved 62-46 by the 120-member Parliament. Twelve of the 21 ministerial posts went to the Social Democrats and the rest to the two coalition partners. Eight members from the previous cabinet were replaced, including the defense and health mjnisters.
Edwin Poots accuses Sinn Fein of ‘abandoning’ farmers with climate change bill

Sinn Fein has been accused of “abandoning” Northern Ireland’s farmers by DUP Environment Minister Edwin Poots.During ministerial question time at Stormont Mr Poots attacked a proposed private members’ climate change bill, which he said could lead to around 13,000 jobs being lost in the agricultural sector.Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK and Ireland without a climate change act.Two separate climate bills are currently proceeding through legislative stages in the Assembly – a private members’ bill from Green Party NI leader Clare Bailey and one tabled by Mr Poots.Ms Bailey’s bill, which is supported by a majority...
