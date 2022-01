New SAF customer Lenovo uses regular cargo flights from Shanghai to Frankfurt. • Every week 78 tons less greenhouse gases • Carbon-neutral air transport of IT. Essen/Frankfurt/Hong Kong, January 11, 2022 – Another major global player joins DB Schenker and Lufthansa Cargo on their way towards greener supply chains: Global hardware technology provider Lenovo decided to let fly 20 tons of chargeable weight per week from Shanghai (PVG) to Frankfurt (FRA). The carbon-neutral freighter flight is the only regular full charter connection worldwide which is 100 percent covered by sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). SAF is produced out of renewable waste and residue raw materials such as used cooking oils. The transported Lenovo products include laptops, notebooks, and PCs for both private and corporate clients.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO