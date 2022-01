To accommodate the growth of its retail customers, GEODIS has opened a new 17.000 sqm warehouse in Almere and will also add a 9.000 sqm facility in Venlo. While awaiting the construction of its 130.000 sqm logistics campus at Trade Port Noord planned for the end of 2023, GEODIS is extending its activities to offer additional capacity for its customers. The Group has opened a new site in Almere in November and is preparing the opening of another one in Venlo, due to be operational in the coming weeks. It is planned that both sites will be equipped with latest automation technologies. Among them are autonomous mobile robots from Locus Robotics to support the picking process and reduce the physical demands on employees by eliminating the need to pull pick carts and by decreasing overall travel.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO