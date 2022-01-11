Report: Chelsea 'Highly Unlikely' to Sanction January Departure for Cesar Azpilicueta Despite Atletico Madrid Interest

Chelsea are highly unlikely to allow captain Cesar Azpilicueta to depart the club in the January transfer window despite interest from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, according to reports.

The 32-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season and he has attracted much interest from his home country.

As per ESPN, Azpilicueta is highly unlikely to depart in January as members at Chelsea fear he will not sign a contract extension.

The Spaniard is free to discuss terms over a transfer to an oversea's club at the end of the season as ESPN believe many at Chelsea fear Azpilicueta could reject a contract extension at the club to move back to his homeland.

Chelsea are continuing to pursue an agreement with their captain, therefore are highly unlikely to sanction his departure during the winter window.

The Blues are also light at the back, with Reece James and Ben Chilwell's long-term injuries a problem.

Azpilicueta can provide cover for both the right and left-wing back roles, as well as play a prominent role on the right of a back three, the position he lifted the Champions League playing last season.

However, it was reported that the Blues captain already has a pre-agreement in place with FC Barcelona.

Chelsea want the defender to stay as they were prepared to offer him a contract, however the Spaniard wants more than a one-year contract extension.

Recently, the defender has provided an update on his future as he said: "Eventually the moment will come, but I am fully focused on hopefully getting as many trophies as we can and then we will see.

"I cannot say anything more than that I am really committed and have a lot of things ahead in the coming months and hopefully we can have a very good season."

