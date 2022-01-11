ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chelsea 'Re-Doubling' Efforts to Recall Emerson Palmieri From Lyon Loan Move

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Chelsea are 're-doubling' their efforts to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan move at Lyon, acccording to reports in France.

The Blues are searching for cover since Ben Chilwell was ruled out until the end of the season, needing surgery on his ACL injury.

As per L'Equipe du Soir via Get French Football News, Thomas Tuchel's side are re-doubling their efforts to recall the Italian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fZWCn_0diNwZFY00
IMAGO / PanoramiC

This comes after reports that Chelsea are prepared to offer compensation to the French club in order to cut the loan move short this month.

Lyon have recently refused to let Emerson return to Stamford Bridge but it was reported that he remains the Blues' priority to solve their left-back situation this winter.

Everton's Lucas Digne has also been a mentioned target for the European Champions, with the Frenchman falling out of favour on Merseyside.

However, the defender is set for a move to Aston Villa as Tuchel was 'never really keen' on the signing, preferring to bring Emerson back to Stamford Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wHI6D_0diNwZFY00
IMAGO / PanoramiC

Tuchel has confirmed that his side are looking to bring Emerson back to the club, speaking on New Years Day.

“I don’t want to lie. We are looking into the situation because we have now a new situation with Ben Chilwell," he said.

“One of the possibilities is a player we know and we love as a person, Emerson. But we need to check the details. We are discussing and reflecting and this will go on for the next days, maybe weeks.”

