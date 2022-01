The UK is witnessing a shortage of supply of warehouse space after a surge in demand for logistics sites in 2021, according to new research.Experts at real estate advisory firm Colliers said the take-up for large industrial distribution warehouses increased to record annual levels.Around 50.7 million sq ft of large distribution warehouses were snapped up in 2021, representing a 3.6% increase on the previous year.It reported that the soaring demand for warehouse locations has been accelerated by the pandemic-fuelled growth in online retail.The logistics sector continues to benefit from strong tail winds driving online consumer spending to constantly elevated levelsAndrea...

