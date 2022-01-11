Patriots’ list of 2022 opponents includes several new-look teams

And that’s the end of the line for the 2021 New England Patriots. What a blast this past season was. I don’t know about any of you, but I can’t remember the last time I enjoyed the regular season so much. As amazing as the past two decades of Patriots fandom has been, decades I wouldn’t trade for anything in the world, it’s impossible to deny that for a very long time September through December in Pats Nation was mainly spent waiting around for a 12-4 finish so the playoffs could start in hopes of a deep Super Bowl run. With this past season, though, as we all rooted for our rookie quarterback and our hodgepodge of new signings and our fourth round RB and our 2nd round interior defensive lineman who may go down as the most underrated draft pick of the Belichick era, watching each game for its own merits and hoping to build something great for the future... It was just such a joy from start to finish.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO