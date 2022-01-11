ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Barcelona Will Not Accept Less Than €20M for Chelsea Target Sergino Dest

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Barcelona will not accept less than €20 million for Chelsea-linked Sergino Dest, according to reports in Spain.

The USMNT international has fallen out of favour under Xavi since he took over at Barcelona and could be on the move.

However, as per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will not accept less than €20 million for Dest during the January transfer window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pqbg6_0diNwVie00
IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The report states that the intention of Barcelona is to recover the fee that they paid for Dest from Ajax back in 2020.

Furthermore, the defender has 'expressed his intention to succeed at the Camp Nou' and will not seek a move this window.

However, Thomas Tuchel's interest may 'make him rethink' his future as the German boss has identified the American as a target this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ytGv_0diNwVie00
IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Blues missed out on Achraf Hakimi in the summer, who opted to sign for Paris Saint-Germain ahead of Chelsea and could dip back into the market for a right wing-back after James picked up an injury against Brighton.

The defender is ruled out for up to six weeks whilst Chilwell is out until the end of the season.

Dest would provide cover for both the left side and right side, familiar with playing in a back five.

Tuchel's side will have to pay up during the winter window if they wish to make Dest a Chelsea player before the end of the month.

It remains to be seen as to whether Dest will leave but it is one to keep an eye on throughout the window.

