ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Shypple implements Champ’s Traxon Premium Tracking solution

By LoadstarEditorial
theloadstar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShypple has implemented CHAMP’s Traxon Premium Tracking. The Netherlands-based digital freight forwarder has integrated the service for its customers. Traxon Premium Tracking allows the user to register interest in a shipment and receive automatic status updates through its...

theloadstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
theloadstar.com

Seko targets a slice of integrator market with launch of e-commerce unit

Seko Logistics is launching an e-commerce business unit to “lean into the integrators’ world” and boost its market in cross-border shipping, global fulfilment, heavyweight last-mile and returns. It expects to develop the unit into a “multibillion dollar-plus” business by 2025. “As a lot of the...
ECONOMY
helpnetsecurity.com

Uppsala Security partners with NSHC to offer virtual asset tracking solution

Uppsala Security announced a collaboration with NSHC, set to provide a worldwide virtual asset tracking solution. The solutions provided by Uppsala Security involved in this new collaboration are the Crypto Analysis Transaction Visualization (CATV), a virtual asset tracking security tool and the Crypto Analysis Risk Assessment (CARA), an AI and Machine Learning-based virtual asset risk assessment tool.
TECHNOLOGY
EurekAlert

Study finds national and international frameworks are imperative for implementing nature-based solutions in Asia

Recognized by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), nature-based solutions (NbS) refer to solutions that bring together human well-being, environmental sustainability, and biodiversity benefits. NbS are also key elements to post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery strategies. NbS include a variety of elements, starting from ecosystem-based climate change mitigation to ecosystem-based disaster risk reduction measures. While the techniques behind NbS may not be new, incorporating them into national and international governance frameworks for their effective implementation is.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solution#Traxon Premium Tracking#Digital#Api#Champ Cargosystems#Www Champ Aero
theloadstar.com

Jochen Freese joins Forto as EVP of procurement and business development

Digital freight forwarder Forto has appointed ex-Ceva executive Jochen Freese (above) as its executive VP of procurement and business development, confirming news broken by Loadstar Premium in October. “Jochen has a proven track record in helping large, worldwide customers in such industry segments as retail and fashion, hi-tech, healthcare and...
INDUSTRY
thefastmode.com

Entel Peru Implements Allot Security-as-a-Service Solution

Allot on Wednesday announced that Entel, Peru’s innovative communication service provider, has launched the Allot NetworkSecure cybersecurity solution to protect the company’s mobile users against a broad range of cyber threats and to provide parental controls. The solution that Entel has implemented includes Allot NetworkSecure, the world’s leading...
TECHNOLOGY
theloadstar.com

Co-operation critical for decarbonisation – but Maersk sails its own course

Airlines and shipping lines should work together to ensure sufficent prodcution of sustainable fuels. But, even as speakers at class society DNV’s future fuels conference endorsed LNG as a bridging step, Maersk announced it could achieve net zero emissions 10 years early, by 2040. Professor Lynn Loo, CEO of...
INDUSTRY
theloadstar.com

Older reefer ships reactivated as SA seasonal exports come under pressure

South African exports are coming under pressure due to increased congestion and a lack of available reefer containers. This has had several knock-on effects, including bringing older-style bulk reefer vessels out of retirement. Congestion brought on by the same phenomena as is affecting supply chains elsewhere, has been compounded by...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
theloadstar.com

Ikea's Filip Nekvinda swaps flatpacks for freight in move to Menzies

Ikia director of digital portfolio Filip Nekvinda has swapped flatpacks for freight, joining Menzies Aviation as SVP of digital & innovation. Mr Nekvinda has also led digital transformation projects for Procter & Gamble, during a decade-long stint at Proximity Worldwide, and has also worked on digital employee initiatives, automation and supply chain digitalisation.
BUSINESS
u.today

Mintverse Releases Advanced Solution for NFT Tracking: Details

Mintverse, a product that allows enthusiasts of the NFT and play-to-earn segments to track the performance and main indicators of non-fungible token collections, shares the details of its most crucial update so far. Introducing full-stack NFT tracking solution for BSC and Ethereum. According to the press release shared by the...
COMPUTERS
invezz.com

Mintverse launches updated version of NFT collection tracking solution

Mintverse gives users access to a comprehensive NFT marketplace and aggregator. Users can explore new NFT collections and keep track of all collections through the same interface. Platform to resolve issues like lack of monetary incentives for creators and high gas fees. Decentralized NFT platform and aggregator Mintverse announced a...
MARKETS
thefastmode.com

Infineon, Deeyook Develop Tracking Solution with Low-power Wi-Fi Chipset

Infineon Technologies and Deeyook recently announced their collaboration on location solutions. The location-as-a-service (LaaS) company has invented and patented an award-winning tracking solution to determine indoor and outdoor locations of items, assets, and employees. Both companies fuse Deeyook’s ultra-precise, innovative algorithms into Infineon’s best-in-class, low power AIROC Wi-Fi portfolio to enable an accurate, passive, ubiquitous, and efficient location solution.
SOFTWARE
TheConversationCanada

3 ways for businesses to fuel innovation and drive performance

Over the past two years, businesses have experienced unprecedented operational disruptions and market uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, many business executives are prioritizing innovation to enhance competitiveness and performance in 2022. This is easier said than done, as the list of supposedly essential innovative practices is extensive and growing. For example, recent research shows that innovative companies, compared to their non-innovative counterparts, engage in many highly touted best practices. While these practices can enhance competitiveness, some are more important than others, and implementing them in the absence of a strategy is highly problematic. As a marketing and innovation management...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Flexport CEO at NRF: Keep an Eye on West Coast Union Negotiations

“They just watched ocean carriers make a lot of money. They want to get paid too,” Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen said of the dockworkers. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theloadstar.com

DB Schenker opens logistics centre in Denmark

New branch and cross-docking-terminal in Taulov, located centrally in the “Triangle Region” • Central hub for DB Schenker’s European distribution network for access to Scandinavia. Frankfurt/Taulov, January 14, 2022 – With the opening of a new logistics center in Taulov, Denmark, DB Schenker is once again...
INDUSTRY
theloadstar.com

Seoul steps in to sort parcel deliveries as CJ Logistics' strike goes on

South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) is taking urgent action to deliver over 200,000 stranded parcels resulting from a prolonged strike by subcontracted couriers of the country’s largest logistics company, CJ Logistics. Around 1,700 workers hired by the sub-contractors have refused to work since 28...
INDUSTRY
theloadstar.com

Older box ships enjoying a busy 'last summer' before new emission rules

Continued strong demand for container tonnage has resulted in many sizes now being totally ‘sold out’ and their resulting soaring asset values decimating vessel scrapping in the sector. Shipowners, struggling to obtain $4,000 a day for an elderly fuel-guzzling panamax ship five years ago could now fix the...
INDUSTRY
theloadstar.com

US importers using box ships to store cargo – cheaper than warehouses

The combination of congestion at US west coast ports and low interest rates is allowing US importers to use containerships as ‘offshore warehouses’, mitigating logistics costs. According to freight visibility company project44, transit times from China to Los Angeles have nearly tripled, with freight taking up to 60...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy