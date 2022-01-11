Sky and Globosat among Lat Am buyers shopping at Blue Ant International

An undersea volcano has erupted in spectacular fashion near Tonga, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore and turning the sky “black”.Satellite footage showed a huge plume erupting of the undersea Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apa volcano in a “violent” eruption which sent people on the Pacific island nation fleeing for higher ground.Tsunami waves were observed in Tonga's capital and the capital of American Samoa, a US-based tsunami monitor said.Waves waves measuring two feet in height were generated by the eruoption, a US-based Pacific tsunami monitoring centre has said. The Tonga Meteorological Services issued the warning in all of...
