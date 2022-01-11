ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FX orders adaptation of Octavia E Butler’s sci-fi novel Kindred to series

Cover picture for the articleFX has ordered an eight-episode series based on Octavia E Butler’s MacArthur Fellow- and Hugo Award-winning novel Kindred, to be produced by FX Productions. Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Watchmen) will write, serve as showrunner and executive produce with Courtney Lee-Mitchell, Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel, Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Ernestine Walker and Merrilee...

