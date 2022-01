EXCLUSIVE: More change afoot in the BBC Studios/UKTV acquisitions team as exec Roxana Rehman is upped to take on the Global Acquisitions Manager role revealed by Deadline several weeks ago. Rehman, a former Head of Programming for British channel PBS America, has secured the newly-created post after four years with BBC Studios-owned UKTV and will now be responsible for sourcing and securing content for UKTV channels such as Alibi, Dave and Gold along with the likes of BBC First, BBC Earth and BBC Brit – channels that BBC Studios operates outside of the UK. She will also oversee the Acquisitions Executive...

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO