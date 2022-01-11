ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian Pacific announces support for Amtrak expansion along I-20 corridor

By Jessica Harker jharker@marshallnewsmessenger.com
Marshall News Messenger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian Pacific freight railway company announced its support for Amtrak’s expansion of passenger railway services along the Interstate 20 corridor this month. The two companies announced on Jan. 6 that they had reached an agreement, which formalized CP’s support for the expansion. “Given CP’s consistent record...

