Canadian Pacific announces support for Amtrak expansion along I-20 corridor

Without a clear understanding of corridor transit priorities, funding resources could be spread thinly across multiple projects, making it more difficult to advance any single transit option. The Corridor Forward Plan will produce a prioritized list of transit options and an implementation plan detailing the milestones and resources necessary for Montgomery County to provide transit to residents and workers in the I-270 corridor. The plan process includes a phased approach with opportunities for public input. First, Montgomery Planning and its consultant team will analyze the costs and benefits of potential transit options for the I-270 corridor. Montgomery Planning will then prioritize transit options based not only on ridership and travel times, but also based on the county’s strategic, economic, environmental and equity goals. Then, Montgomery Planning will identify the major steps needed for the county to realize the highest-priority project(s) when funding is available.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO