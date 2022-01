Inflation is set to come down this year with current high rates part of a “pandemic cycle of inflation”, the European Central Bank’s chief economist has said.Data from Eurostat shows inflation across the Eurozone rose to 5% in December, a new high for the 19 countries using the single currency.In Ireland, the rate hit 5.7% last month, with energy costs in particular hitting consumers in their pockets.This three-year period - 2020, 2021, 2022 - is basically part of a pandemic cycle, if you like, of inflation. So in that sense, it should not be, I think, interpreted in terms...

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO