BOSTON (CBS) — The COVID positivity rate in Boston is at 32%, Boston Public Health Commission Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu said Saturday. That’s up from 22% last week. The city is holding a number of COVID vaccine clinics this week in an effort to protect residents. The numbers don’t surprise resident Natasha Boscna. She was at the vaccine clinic at Madison Park Technical Vocational School in Roxbury to get her young daughter vaccinated and get a booster for herself. “I’m not surprised, everyone is getting it. My daughter has it — my other daughter. There’s family members that have it. So it’s...

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO