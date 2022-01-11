ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

List of DVD release dates for Jan. 11 and beyond

By Tribune News Service
Marietta Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to...

www.mdjonline.com

TheHDRoom

‘House of Gucci’ Blu-ray and DVD Release Date, Details

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment are delivering Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci to Blu-ray and DVD on February 22nd, 2022. The physical media release date is preceded by a Digital drop on February 1st. A 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release is not planned at this time. Pre-order House of Gucci...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius Release Date Delayed by Sony

Sony Pictures has delayed Morbius once again, pushing the release date for the highly-anticipated Marvel feature film starring Jared Leto back nearly three months. Originally scheduled to release on January 28th, Morbius now arrives on the big screen April 1st on IMAX and premium large formats. While the April 1st date may appear like an early April Fool's joke to some, the reasoning behind a Morbius delay could be due to the rising omicron COVID numbers over the last several weeks. Plus, with Spider-Man: No Way Home still dominating the box office, this allows Morbius to debut after the Spidey film has made its way through theaters.
MOVIES
TheHDRoom

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Blu-ray and DVD Release Date, Pre-Order

Less than 24 hours after the Dexter: New Blood finale premiered on Showtime’s Anytime streaming app, pre-order listings for the revival season have appeared at numerous online retailers. Update: Dexter: New Blood has been officially announced with the March 22nd release date confirmed. Additionally there is a Steelbook Blu-ray...
TV & VIDEOS
dailydead.com

January 4th Genre Releases Include THE DJINN (Blu-ray / DVD), ANTLERS (Blu-ray / DVD), BLACK FRIDAY (Blu-ray / DVD)

Happy 2022, everyone! For our first week of home media releases, we only have a few titles headed to both Blu-ray and DVD, but if you’re looking to catch up with some films you may have missed last year, there are some great choices here. January 4th’s releases include Antlers, Black Friday, The Superdeep, The Djinn, and Spider in the Attic.
MOVIES
/Film

Memory: Release Date, Cast, And More

Hollywood remakes of non-American films are nothing new, and some of them have even gone on to become bonafide classics that stand on their own two feet (see: "The Departed"). Other times, however, you get director Antoine Fuqua's "The Guilty," a redo of the Danish crime thriller of the same name that /Film's Chris Evangelista felt suffered from having "the slick sheen of Hollywood all over it." As chance would have it, "The Guilty" star Jake Gyllenhaal's next movie, the Michael Bay-helmed "Ambulance," is also a remake of a Danish thriller. Make of that what you will.
MOVIES
wrestlinginc.com

Heels Season One To Be Released On DVD In February

With season two of Heels still a ways away, fans will have enough to catch up on season one via the price of nearly $35.00. The series production company, Lionsgate, announced through a press release that the first season of Heels will be released on DVD on Februray 15. “There...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Adventure Time: Distant Lands Blu-ray and DVD Release Announced

Adventure Time: Distant Lands is coming home to own on March 8. Fans of the series can buy the set of specials on Blu-Ray and DVD later this month. People had been wondering if they could get their hands on these specials because of the HBO Max streaming situation. But, everything looks to be "algebraic" when it comes to watching Obsidian, Together Again, Wizard City, and BMO on the platform of your choosing. Blu-Ray copies are $19.98 while the DVDs retail for $14.98. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has done a good job of getting these seasons out into the world in a landscape where a lot of people still want physical copies of their favorite shows. Blu-rays of the show include 1080p Full HD Video and DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. So, crisp quality to look forward to. Check out the art down below:
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Dexter: New Blood' Gets Blu-ray, DVD, and Steelbook Release With Bonus Content

Good news for Dexter fans, the Showtime series' follow-up Dexter: New Blood is coming to Blu-ray, DVD, and a limited-edition Blu-ray Steelbook to be released in March of this year. The chilling release features some icy artwork on both the cover and interior booklet, signaling the show's stark shift from the original series' warm, Miami aesthetic. You can check out the new Blu-ray cover design below:
TV & VIDEOS
psu.com

Far Cry 6 Pagan Min DLC Release Date Set For Jan. 11

Ubisoft has staple-gunned a January 11, 2022 release date to Far Cry 6‘s Pagan Min DLC, and is the second slice of content released as part of the game’s Season Pass. Pagan Min was the antagonist of Far Cry 4, where he was portrayed by Troy Baker. The DLC is set to see players explore Min’s ‘troubled psyche’ and is inspired by the roguelite genre.
VIDEO GAMES
The Whale 99.1 FM

Alex Lifeson Sets Envy of None Debut: Track Listing, Release Date

Alex Lifeson has revealed more details about his new Envy of None project, which will release its self-titled debut album on April 8. The former Rush guitarist assembled his new band with Coney Hatch founding bassist Andy Curran, singer-songwriter Maiah Wynne and producer and engineer Alfio Annibalini. The group just released its new single, the evocative, industrial “Liar,” today. You can listen to the song and see the Envy of None track listing below.
MUSIC
Siliconera

Death Stranding Director’s Cut Steam Page Lists a 2022 Release Date

More people will be able to play Death Standing Director’s Cut, as a Steam product page is live for a PC version. The game first appeared as a PS5 exclusive in 2021. While there’s no exact release date for this Death Standing Director’s Cut PC port, it does have a Spring 2022 release window. 505 Games also confirmed that it will appear on Epic Games Store as well.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Nobody Saves the World Release Date Set for Jan. 18

Nobody Saves the World is set to release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on Jan. 18, 2022, Drinkbox Studios announced Wednesday. After initially having Nobody Saves the World's release date delayed to early 2022, it appears the folks over at Drinkbox Studios have stayed true to their word, announcing that the release would not only come this year but just days away as well.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

League of Legends Zeri Release Date

On Jan. 4, 2022, Riot leaked a biography for League of Legends' new champion, Zeri, the Spark of Zaun, on the League of Legends champion website. Zeri is the next League of Legends champion that will be released and plays the role of marksman. In September, Riot Games announced in...
VIDEO GAMES
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Brian Cox Calls Johnny Depp ‘Overblown,’ Says He Turned Down ‘Pirates’ and ‘Game of Thrones’

“Succession” star Brian Cox’s long-awaited memoir “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat” is finally hitting shelves on January 18, and if the latest excerpt in Esquire is any indication, this will be a juicy tome. While fans were already treated to pieces of Cox’s brutally honest book back in the fall, a new selection reveals even more Hollywood screed — and why he turned down high-profile projects like “Game of Thrones” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film series. (Via Variety.) “I’m often asked if I was offered a role in ‘Game of Thrones’ — reason being that every other bugger...
MOVIES

