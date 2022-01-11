List of DVD release dates for Jan. 11 and beyond

Hollywood remakes of non-American films are nothing new, and some of them have even gone on to become bonafide classics that stand on their own two feet (see: "The Departed"). Other times, however, you get director Antoine Fuqua's "The Guilty," a redo of the Danish crime thriller of the same name that /Film's Chris Evangelista felt suffered from having "the slick sheen of Hollywood all over it." As chance would have it, "The Guilty" star Jake Gyllenhaal's next movie, the Michael Bay-helmed "Ambulance," is also a remake of a Danish thriller. Make of that what you will.
