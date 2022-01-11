List of DVD release dates for Jan. 11 and beyond

Adventure Time: Distant Lands is coming home to own on March 8. Fans of the series can buy the set of specials on Blu-Ray and DVD later this month. People had been wondering if they could get their hands on these specials because of the HBO Max streaming situation. But, everything looks to be "algebraic" when it comes to watching Obsidian, Together Again, Wizard City, and BMO on the platform of your choosing. Blu-Ray copies are $19.98 while the DVDs retail for $14.98. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has done a good job of getting these seasons out into the world in a landscape where a lot of people still want physical copies of their favorite shows. Blu-rays of the show include 1080p Full HD Video and DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. So, crisp quality to look forward to. Check out the art down below:

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO