ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

BBC announces return date for BBC Three

By Sam Moore
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QmsWu_0diNuOiN00

The BBC have announced that BBC Three will be returning on Tuesday 1 February.

The channel was taken off broadcast television in 2016 and moved online in an attempt to cut costs and attract younger audiences.

Following a number of hits that premiered on the online iteration of the channel, such as Fleabag , This Country and Normal People , BBC Three will now return to the airwaves next month.

As before, BBC Three will start broadcasting at 7pm and be available on Sky, Virgin Media, Freeview and Freesat, as well as iPlayer.

The BBC say the channel will feature a mix of comedy, drama, entertainment, news, documentaries and live sport.

Launch night will see the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World . RuPaul, Alan Carr, Graham Norton and Michelle Visage will serve as judges on the show.

The BBC also confirmed that will be broadcasting live football matches from the ongoing African Cup of Nations. BBC Three viewers will be able to watch the semi-finals and final of the competition which is also being shown by Sky Sports.

The BBC’s African Cup of Nations programs will be fronted by ex-footballer and The One Show host, Jermaine Jenas.

Fiona Campbell, the controller for BBC Three, commented on securing the broadcast rights to the tournament: “We know how popular sport is with younger audiences and it’s going to have a big part to play on BBC Three.

“Afcon is set to be an incredibly exciting tournament with some of the best players in the world on show and it’s brilliant news that we will be showing the climax of the competition on free to air television.”

The original version of BBC Three produced a number of the UK’s most popular shows including Gavin & Stacey , Little Britain and Being Human .

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

When is Call the Midwife series 11 available in the US?

Call the Midwife recently returned with a new series on BBC and, unsurprisingly, it has gone down a treat with viewers. The midwifery drama once again sees the familiar faces return to Nonnatus House for more heartwarming and tear-jerking storylines. But Call the Midwife has a large following outside of...
TV SERIES
SFGate

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: U.K. Versus The World’ Sets Launch Date with BBC Three’s Broadcasting Return

BBC Three will mark its return to television screens with the launch of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: U.K. Versus The World” on Feb. 1. With Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr acting as judges, “RuPaul’s Drag Race: U.K. Versus The World” will see nine international alumni compete to win the title of Drag Race Superstar in host nation the U.K.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Deborah Turness announced as new chief executive of BBC News

ITN chief executive Deborah Turness has been announced as the BBC’s new chief executive of news and current affairs.She replaces Fran Unsworth who is retiring after four years in the role and leaves the BBC at the end of January.Turness, 54, joined NBC News in 2013, becoming the first female president of a American network news division, and later served as president of the network’s global arm.Deborah Turness appointed CEO, BBC News and Current Affairs https://t.co/7TuLEoeboO pic.twitter.com/0X6Qlfeap9— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) January 6, 2022Between 2004 and 2013 she was editor of ITV News – the first woman to hold...
ENTERTAINMENT
c21media.net

Philomena Cunk returns to BBC Two, Netflix in latest mockumentary series

BBC Two in the UK has commissioned a new mockumentary series fronted by British actor Diane Morgan’s comedy character Philomena Cunk. Produced by Broke & Bones and created, written and exec produced by Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror), Cunk on Earth will see Philomena Cunk attempt to unlock the mystery of human civilisation and discover humankind’s greatest achievements.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Norton
Person
Rupaul
Person
Alan Carr
Person
Fiona Campbell
Person
Michelle Visage
Person
Jermaine Jenas
UPI News

BBC Three gives first look at 'Starstruck' S2 with Rose Matafeo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- BBC Three has released the first image from Starstruck Season 2 starring Rose Matafeo and Nikesh Patel. Starstruck, which began in June, follows millennial Jessie (Matafeo) who is living in London while juggling two dead end jobs. Her life changes after she becomes romantically involved with famous film star Tom (Patel).
TV SERIES
BBC

Terry Christian welcomed back on return to BBC Radio Derby

Motor-mouthed Mancunian Terry Christian is due to return to the BBC radio station that kicked off his career for a week of special shows, 40 years after his first appearance. Christian was given his own programme on BBC Radio Derby, aged 21, after being spotted as a contributor on a programme about inner city riots.
CELEBRITIES
brooklynvegan.com

PinkPantheress wins BBC Sound of 2022

London bedroom pop artist and viral TikTok star PinkPantheress has been named the winner of the BBC Sound of 2022 award. Her debut mixtape To Hell With It appeared on numerous 2021 year end lists, including Rolling Stone, NPR, Complex, and more. The BBC writes:. The singer, who goes by...
MUSIC
The Independent

TV presenter Dan Walker defends BBC licence fee – it’s ’43p per day’

Broadcaster Dan Walker has defended the BBC licence fee, saying it’s “43p per day”.A host of famous faces, including the sports broadcaster Gary Lineker and the comedian Nish Kumar have shown solidarity with the corporation after Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries indicated the licence fee would be axed.In a tweet, Ms Dorries, 64, said the next announcement about the fee “will be the last” amid reports it will be frozen for the next two years.43p per day pic.twitter.com/MudpcnSyzM— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) January 16, 2022The annual payment, which normally changes on April 1 each year, is expected to be kept at...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Tv#Bbc One#Bbc Three#Virgin Media#Iplayer#Sky Sports#Gavin Stacey#Being Human
The Independent

Richard Bacon and David Baddiel among those defending BBC licence fee

TV presenter Richard Bacon and comedian David Baddiel have defended the BBC licence fee and criticised the Government over plans to scrap it.A host of famous faces have shown solidarity with the corporation after Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries indicated the licence fee would be axed.In a tweet, Ms Dorries, 64, said the next announcement about the fee “will be the last” amid reports it will be frozen for the next two years.The annual payment, which normally changes on April 1 each year, is expected to be kept at the current rate of £159 until April 2024.If, as the Government is...
U.K.
The Independent

What alternatives are there to the BBC licence fee?

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has indicated the licence fee will be axed from 2028.Ms Dorries said the time had come to “discuss and debate new ways of funding” the BBC but has not detailed the Government’s preferred alternative.The annual payment usually changes on April 1 each year will be kept below inflation at the current rate of £159 until April 2024.– What is the licence fee?Any household watching or recording TV programmes at the same time they are being broadcast must have a television licence.This applies to all forms of transmission including using the iPlayer on smart television, laptops and...
U.K.
The Independent

Culture Secretary indicates BBC licence fee will be axed

The next announcement about the BBC licence fee “will be the last”, the Culture Secretary has said, amid reports it will be frozen for the next two years.The annual payment, which normally changes on April 1 each year, is expected to be kept at the current rate of £159 until April 2024.Nadine Dorries indicated she wanted to find a new funding model for the BBC after the current licence fee funding deal expires in 2027.This licence fee announcement will be the last. The days of the elderly being threatened with prison sentences and bailiffs knocking on doors, are over. Time...
BUSINESS
BBC

BBC's Indian Sportswoman of the Year contest returns

The BBC has announced the third edition of its sports award which celebrates and honours India's finest sportswomen. The BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year 2021 (ISWOTY) will be chosen from a shortlist put together by a jury of sports journalists, experts and BBC editors. Five shortlisted nominees will be...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
The Independent

BBC brands licence fee freeze ‘disappointing’ as Dorries faces criticism

The BBC has criticised the Government’s two-year freeze of the licence fee, arguing it will lead to “tougher choices” that will impact on viewers.Bosses at the corporation branded the move “disappointing” on Monday as Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries even came under criticism from her own side while arguing it was necessary to tackle the rising cost of living.As she also confirmed a review of the licence fee’s existence in the future, Labour accused the Cabinet minister of trying to distract from Boris Johnson’s woes while waging a “vendetta” against the BBC.Statement on the Licence Fee settlement from Richard Sharp, BBC...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Who is Bagpipes on The Masked Singer UK?

With the return ofThe Masked Singer comes the usual rounds of guessing over who could be behind those quirky costumes. Bagpipes is one of the contestants causing confusion on the new series, with fans coming up with a number of ideas as to which celebrity it could be. The tartan-wearing character was introduced in episode 2 (on 2 January) with a clip filmed on the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland.The brief video saw Bagpipes discuss his Scottish heritage and accent. Other clues included them having a Scotty dog called Annette and two bagels. The celebrity apparently has a “wee connection to...
TENNIS
The Independent

Government signalling ‘end of BBC as we know it’ – shadow culture secretary

Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said the Government is signalling “the end of the BBC as we know it” in a “pathetic” attempt to distract from Boris Johnson’s difficulties over Downing Street parties.She said the £159 licence fee is “incredibly cheap” and criticised Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries for making an announcement on Twitter as part of a Tory Government plan to offer “red meat for their backbenchers”.Ms Powell’s comments come after Ms Dorries said at the weekend that the next announcement about the BBC licence fee “will be the last”, and indicated she wanted to find a new funding model...
EDUCATION
The Independent

BBC licence fee: Hugh Grant calls Tories ‘insecure nut jobs’ over plans to ‘destroy’ broadcaster

Hugh Grant has hit out at the government over plans to scrap the licence fee that funds the BBC by 2027.On Sunday (16 January), the Conservatives announced that they would abolish the licence fee at the next opportunity if they are still in government, with culture secretary Nadine Dorries introducing a two-year freeze that she said would “be the last”.Instead, she said, the UK will have to “discuss and debate new ways of funding, supporting and selling” television programmes.On Sunday night, Grant joined the entertainment industry figures speaking out in defence of the BBC and against the planned funding...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

BBC bosses pledge to ‘make strong case’ to Government amid axing of licence fee

BBC bosses have pledged to “continue to make a strong case to the Government for investing” in the corporation after the licence fee came under fire.In a message sent to staff, director-general Tim Davie and chairman Richard Sharp said they “welcomed” debate and “look forward to engaging in a discussion about public service broadcasting in the UK and how best to fund it”.Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said at the weekend the next announcement about the BBC licence fee “will be the last”, saying she wants to find a new funding model for the broadcaster after the current licence fee funding...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Drag Race UK vs The World: Meet the contestants competing to be named Queen of the World

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World has been announced.The series, which begins in February, will see queens from Drag Race franchises around the world compete against each other for the first time to be named Queen of the World.Competitors will be taking part from the UK, US, Canada, Holland and Thailand versions of the show.RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World will be the first show to be broadcast on BBC Three when it returns to terrestrial TV on 1 February.Meet the cast below…Baga Chipz (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK)A finalist on the first series of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

436K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy