ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Twitter ‘risking 30 years of progress on racism’

By Emily Pennink
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SX5JS_0diNuNpe00

The “failure” of Twitter to tackle racist abuse six months after the Euro 2020 final risks dragging British society back 30 years, according to a prominent social commentator.

Sunder Katwala, director of independent think-tank British Future, has called for Twitter and police to do more to protect people after he was targeted alongside three England footballers last year.

Marcus Rashford Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were bombarded with racist abuse on social media after missing penalties in the shoot-out defeat to Italy at Wembley on July 11 last year.

Afterwards, police arrested 11 people and Twitter removed more than 1,900 tweets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZgZer_0diNuNpe00

Six months on, Mr Katwala, a life-long Everton fan, has accused Twitter of a “massive failure” in tackling the problem.

In November, the 47-year-old complained to the social media giant and made a police report after being called a “popadom boy (sic)” by an anonymous user of the platform.

He told the PA news agency: “At first I was quite bullish about it – that reflects my view from when I was 16 that if you are being racist to me it’s more your problem than my problem.

“It’s a problem for Twitter, let Twitter sort it out.

“And then there is an element of exhaustion.”

So far, no charges have been brought and the persona has “respawned” 41 times since last July after being repeatedly suspended or deactivated.

One incarnation of the persona tweeted an image of Rashford, Sancho and Saka with their faces crossed out as recently as New Year’s Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gPBs3_0diNuNpe00

As a teenager, Mr Katwala said he experienced incidents of overt racism inside football stadiums which is now no longer tolerated.

“We have seen big shifts in our society that are now being reversed,” he said.

“The platform’s failure feels like it has dragged us all back 20/30 years and robbed us of that progress against racism.

“It was not just that the rules were not very good – they were not enforced.”

He added: “You can be banned for life from a football stadium but you can come back as many time as you like on Twitter.”

With prominent British figures just one click away, trolls “egg each other on” and even enjoy the notoriety that comes with the “whack-a-mole” game, he suggested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xQ5O5_0diNuNpe00

The Government’s draft Online Safety Bill could go further to make Twitter a safe public space for all, he said.

Asked whether people should vote with their feet, Mr Katwala said: “Earplugs for minorities is not the right thing to do.

“I think you have to hold your ground and get the space cleaned up, not say ‘I don’t want to be in a space if those people are there’.”

A Twitter spokesman said: “It is our top priority to keep everyone who uses Twitter safe and free from abuse.

“We acknowledge and want to reiterate our commitment to ensuring that Twitter doesn’t become a forum that facilitates abuse and we continue to examine our own policy approaches and ways we can enforce our rules at speed and scale.

We have clear rules in place to address threats of violence, abuse and harassment and hateful conduct. It is also against our rules to circumvent permanent suspension and we take action when we identify any tweets or accounts that violate the Twitter rules

Twitter

“We have clear rules in place to address threats of violence, abuse and harassment and hateful conduct.

“It is also against our rules to circumvent permanent suspension and we take action when we identify any tweets or accounts that violate the Twitter rules.”

According to Twitter, circumventing enforcement action by creating or repurposing accounts to replace or mimic a suspended account will result in permanent suspension.

After the Euro 2020 final, the platform worked to reduce the burden on victims to report abuse by using automated tools to detect and remove offending tweets.

Among others steps, Twitter has worked on reducing the visibility of content so that victims of abuse and fewer people see it.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

YouTube suspends and demonetises Dan Bongino’s account over Covid misinformation

Right-wing podcaster and commentator Dan Bongino has been penalised by YouTube for posting a video calling masks “useless” against Covid.The former Secret Service agent, who has nearly 870,000 subscribers on YouTube, has been removed for the time being from the YouTube Partner Program, which allows him to monetise his videos through advertising.He’s also been suspended from posting new videos on the site for a week. If he further violates the company’s bans on Covid misinformation, he could lose the channel altogether.“We removed a video for violating our policies on COVID-19 misinformation, specifically for comments that masks are useless, resulting...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
kasu.org

Twitter bans Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account over COVID misinformation

Twitter has permanently suspended the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for "repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy." In an email to NPR, a spokesperson for the social media company said Twitter "had been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy."
INTERNET
AFP

US Capitol assault probe subpoenas social media giants

The congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021 storming of the US Capitol on Thursday subpoenaed records from YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Reddit that would detail the use of social media in the attack. The subpoenas were sent to YouTube parent Alphabet (Google) and Facebook parent Meta in addition to Twitter and Reddit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bukayo Saka
inputmag.com

Twitter rang in the New Year by banning Marjorie Taylor Greene

It took a little longer than we expected, but she finally pulled it off: At 1:46 p.m. ET on New Year's Day, House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Mordor) flagrantly violated Twitter’s content policies via her personal account for a 5th time, prompting the social media company to permanently ban @mtgreenee from the platform. We congratulate her on earning the coveted far-right conservative merit badge in self-righteous martyrdom, and wish her all the best on the bottom-rung social media venue, GETTR, where she posted (gettred? getted? got?), “Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth.” She added that she’ll soon “show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Social media 10 Year Challenge: Is it a security risk?

(WJW) — New year, new social media challenge. For the past few days, a barrage of collages have littered social media pages everywhere as part of the “10 Year Challenge.” With the viral challenge, users post present-day photos of themselves with photos from ten years ago. As with most viral challenges, some are asking if […]
INTERNET
BBC

A year on, has Trump benefited from a Twitter ban?

In 2016, fresh from his stunning presidential victory, Donald Trump sat down to be interviewed on the prestigious US news show 60 Minutes. He was asked about his use of social media. "I'm going to be very restrained, if I use it at all," he said. That didn't quite work...
POTUS
The Independent

Voices: The attack on the BBC is a cynical distraction effort – it’s not about care for the elderly

My dad, Edward, is 100 years old. He started paying the BBC licence fee circa 1945, when he was demobbed from the royal army medical corps. Now, after this government stopped funding the exemption for over-75s, he is paying it once again. And what he probably doesn’t realise is that he’s in a war again, too.The war this time is a culture war. We know, of course, that it has been reignited this weekend as part of “Operation Save Big Dog” to try to distract critics of Boris Johnson’s shameful Downing Street tenure on the one hand, and to throw...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Stadiums#Racism#Uk#British Future
TechRadar

'Banner year' for gaming on Twitter - Over 2.4 billion tweets on it

Releasing details on how gaming impacted tweet traffic last year, Twitter said "2021 was a banner year for gaming". There were more than 2.4 billion tweets about gaming, up 14% year over year and a more than 10x increase from 2017. The last quarter of 2021 was the biggest for gaming conversation ever on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
riverdalepress.com

Racism is everywhere we look

(re: “Stop giving him space,” Dec. 9) I have read every word of Alvin Gordon’s recent letter (re: “White people are victims of racism too,” Nov. 25), but I am not following what Michele Disco is saying in response. What is racist about what Mr. Gordon is saying?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SkySports

England and Wales Cricket Board to update MPs on progress in tackling racism

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will update MPs on its progress in tackling the racism crisis in the sport next week. The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee issued a report last week calling on the ECB to "clean up its act" on racism or face a limit on the public funding it receives.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
saobserver.com

Our Youth are the Answer for Racism

In order to understand the problem of Critical Race Training in Educational institutions, parents and students need to understand what Critical Race Theory is and how it is implemented., Critical Race Theory is not the traditional civil rights movement, which sought to provide equal opportunity and dignity without regard to race.
SOCIETY
The Independent

We need to call time on wild west of social media abuse – Naomi Long

Northern Ireland’s Justice Minister has said more action is needed to call time on the “wild west” of social media abuse.Naomi Long was speaking in the Assembly, weeks after DUP MLA Diane Dodds was targeted by trolls over the death of her young son.A cyber-flasher who exposed himself on video call software Zoom during an online vigil for murdered jogger Ashling Murphy 23, was also condemned.SDLP MLA Mark Durkan asked Ms Long if she had plans to engage with social media organisations over trolling and abuse on their platforms.He described the targeting of Mrs Dodds as a “new all-time...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Timeline of alleged gatherings across government during Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson is facing intense scrutiny over further allegations of rule-busting gatherings in No 10 as the rest of the country was subject to strict lockdown measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.After a leaked email showed over 100 No 10 staff were invited to “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden on 20 May 2020, including the prime minister and his wife, Carrie Johnson, MPs within his own party have also called on Mr Johnson to resign.Here The Independent looks at all the allegations of gatherings across No 10, government and at the Conservative Party...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Eric Zemmour: French far-right presidential candidate fined for inciting race hate

French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour has been fined €10,000 (£8,350) for inciting racial hatred by calling child migrants “thieves, rapists and murderers”. The 63-year-old former political commentator was not present at the Paris criminal court on Monday as the verdict was delivered. Judges said he risked a prison sentence if he failed to pay the fine. Mr Zemmour said he would appeal the ruling.His lawyer Olivier Pardo said the presidential contender would not attend the court “in order to prevent the judicial compound from turning into a non-stop TV news studio”.Mr Zemmour, who has two previous convictions on similar...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Chelsea welcome CPS’s decision to define ‘rent boy’ chant as homophobic slur

Chelsea have welcomed the Crown Prosecution Service’s decision to define the use of the term ‘rent boy’ in a chant as a homophobic slur.The CPS announced last week that fans singing the words during matches were committing a hate crime and would be liable to face prosecution.A statement on Chelsea’s official website said: “Chelsea Football Club welcomes the news that the Crown Prosecution Service recognises that the term ‘rent boy’ is a homophobic slur, and that those who use it are liable to prosecution.“We will continue to work with our supporters and our LGBTQ+ fan group Chelsea Pride to ensure...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Beast

QAnon Star Who Said Only ‘Idiots’ Get Vax Dies of COVID

A leading QAnon promoter who urged both her followers and strangers she passed on the street not to take the COVID vaccine died Thursday of the coronavirus, making her just the latest vaccine opponent killed by the disease. Cirsten Weldon had amassed tens of thousands of followers across right-wing social...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

436K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy