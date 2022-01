In our ever-evolving digital world, everyone wants to become a TikTok. What’s a TikTok? It’s an endless, vertical stream of brief content that you find yourself absorbed into. Instagram copied it, YouTube did, Snapchat as well — heck, even Twitter followed suit. There’s a certain appeal to this format, especially amongst the younger generations. You just swipe through, react when a reaction is invoked in you, share with friends, and move on. Spotify started beta testing a TikTok-style feed recently, but the feature doesn’t have a social aspect to it. That’s where Anthem for iOS comes in — it actually TikTokifies your Spotify experience and includes social features.

