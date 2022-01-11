Alabama headlines Joel Klatt’s way-too-early top 10 for 2022

The 2022 NFL Draft class doesn’t have a deep roster of elite quarterbacks but a select few teams will draft some very good signal-callers. Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt revealed his top-five picks at quarterback for the 2022 NFL Draft. Leading the way for Klatt is Ole Miss’s dual-threat...
Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
Alabama quarterback Stone Hollenbach, a former Crimson Tide walk-on, has committed to play at Western Michigan, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound signal caller never played a snap at Alabama but figures to factor more into the game plan with the Broncos in 2022. He first announced on Twitter...
Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
Tua Tagovailoa’s up-and-down performance through his first two NFL seasons has raised some questions about his status as a longterm franchise QB for the Miami Dolphins. But on Saturday, reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the team is sticking by their former No. 5 overall pick.
Speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the National Football League is continuing to grow on Sunday. Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling about him more than the ones that were swirling last year (when he was on the hot seat at Michigan). The...
Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
A transfer running back will not be part of Nebraska's spring recruiting class and there is uncertainty — though not finality — about the chances he joins the program in the future.
Texas A&M transfer running back Deondre Jackson, who just verbally committed to Nebraska on Tuesday and was originally expected to be a midyear enrollee, confirmed to the Journal Star that he will not be at UNL this spring.
Xavier Thomas has made his decision as to whether to return to Clemson for another season or get started on a professional football career. And it's more good news for the Tigers' defensive line. (...)
Current: Three seed, facing Wagner
Last week: Six seed
Lunardi has eight Big Ten teams making his 2022 bracket, the most of any conference, and the Badgers share the three line with Purdue.
He is still predicting Michigan State will be the Big Ten’s automatic qualifier as the conference tournament champion, but the Spartans are a four seed in his projection.
Almost as soon as they were released, the way too early top 25 rankings for the upcoming 2022 football season are pretty much in the books. Texas A&M fared extremely well as they generally found themselves ranked no worse than seventh overall and as high as number three in one top 25. For the most part, the Aggies settled in the top five which is a major accomplishment given the fact that they didn't even finish in the final top 25 to end the 2021 football season.
Getting mad about way-too-early rankings is a right of passage. We can only do it for roughly a week out of the year. Ah, who am I kidding? College football offseason is 8 months long. We can get mad about preseason rankings from now through August. I, of course, have...
Clemson players, coaches and others reacted quickly when Xavier Thomas announced that he would return to the Tigers next season. In this edition of “What They Are Saying”, we take a look at what’s (...)
Ryan Fitzpatrick was signed to be the starting quarterback of the Washington Football Team and he was instantly injured against the LA Chargers in Week 1 of the 2021 season. Taylor Heinicke took over and played pretty decent football. He is not great by any means, but he got the job done for Washington.
