Alabama headlines Joel Klatt’s way-too-early top 10 for 2022

Almost as soon as they were released, the way too early top 25 rankings for the upcoming 2022 football season are pretty much in the books. Texas A&M fared extremely well as they generally found themselves ranked no worse than seventh overall and as high as number three in one top 25. For the most part, the Aggies settled in the top five which is a major accomplishment given the fact that they didn't even finish in the final top 25 to end the 2021 football season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO