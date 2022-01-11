ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

What does the national championship loss mean for Alabama and Nick Saban? — RJ Young I No. 1 Ranked Show

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 6 days ago

RJ Young discusses what the Alabama Crimson...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

On3.com

Jahleel Billingsley posts instagram picture in new team uniform

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job

Speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the National Football League is continuing to grow on Sunday. Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling about him more than the ones that were swirling last year (when he was on the hot seat at Michigan). The...
NFL
On3.com

4-star DL Caden Story de-commits from Auburn

Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
elisportsnetwork.com

In vacillating coaching landscape, UCLA's Chip Kelly stays put with contract extension

Despite a four-year record of 18-25, Chip Kelly was given a four-year contract extension by UCLA. He must hire coordinators on both sides of the ball. The Lakers have given up 252 points in their two latest losses this week. Meanwhile, forward Anthony Davis will have his sprained knee re-evaluated next week. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Gus Malzahn Announces That His Wife Has Been Hospitalized

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn is asking the Knights family to keep his own in their thoughts. On Monday, the coach shared an update regarding the health of his wife Kristi, who’s currently hospitalized battling an undisclosed infection. “I want to sincerely thank all those who have reached out...
FOOTBALL
elisportsnetwork.com

Bengals QB Joe Burrow draws attention with his fashionable frames

Burrow wore some fashionable eyewear in his postgame news conference, and the internet took notice. Burrow wore some fashionable eyewear in his postgame news conference, and the internet took notice. The Bills didn’t punt, kick a field goal, nor turn the ball over in the blowout win ESN FeedsThis post...
NFL
On3.com

Former Michigan defensive back announces transfer destination

Former Michigan cornerback George Johnson has committed to UMass, according to a post on his social media page. The former three-star recruit entered the transfer portal 10 days ago, reportedly as a wide receiver, after spending line on both sides of the ball early in his career. The 6-foot junior...
NFL

