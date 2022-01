Over the course of a season, a team will play a really bad game. It stands to reason that over a thirty-game schedule there is one you just can’t wait to forget. On Saturday afternoon, that game took place for the Merrimack College Warriors (8-9, 4-1) as they fell hard to the St. Francis Red Flash (5-11, 1-4) 62-46. Needless to say, this was not the way the Warriors wanted to start a four-game homestand. Especially when you bring a four-game winning streak home with you. But such was the case on Saturday before a sparse crowd at Hammel Court.

MERRIMACK, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO