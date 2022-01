Mike Tomlin deserves credit for keeping the team together down the stretch and finding a way to win the final two games in order to clinch the final playoff spot in the AFC. He deserves credit, but spare me the “He should be coach of the year for the job he did.” And spare me the idea that somehow we must ignore the Steelers postseason failures the past 11 seasons when we evaluate his overall resume.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO