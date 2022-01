The court allowed the vaccine mandate for health care workers to proceed. (Washington) — The U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test rule Thursday, declaring that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration had exceeded its authority. But at the same time, the court upheld a regulation issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that mandates vaccines for almost all employees at hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare providers that receive federal funds.

